A ‘mini-moon’ will start orbiting the Earth this weekend, but will asteroid 2024 PT5 be visible?

They say two is better than one. The Earth’s gravitational force is about to put that theory to the test. Beginning on Sunday, Earth will pull in what’s being described as a “mini-moon.”

This smaller mass is actually an asteroid that will hang out in our orbit for a couple of months before moving on by escaping gravity. This sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime event, but it’s actually happened before. Let’s break it down.

When did scientists discover this phenomenon?

NASA scientists first laid eyes on the rocky remnant with the help of the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System, or ATLAS. This went down on August 7 and prompted further study. The asteroid’s predicted trajectory was then published in the Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society. Thankfully, this isn’t the beginning of an apocalyptic movie as it won’t hit the Earth.

Where did this asteroid come from?

The asteroid has a name, 2024 PT5, and a home of sorts. It hails from the Arjuna asteroid belt, which has a similar orbit as Earth. Because of this, the asteroids sometimes travel as close to our planet as 2.8 million miles. When you combine this nearness and slow speeds of about 2,200 mph, the Earth’s gravity can cause it to come for a visit.