This rare weather event might explain Hurricane Helene’s unusual reach

Treacherous Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall Thursday evening on Florida’s northwestern coast and then continue on to torment parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee with heavy rain, flash floods and gusty winds. While Helene will likely weaken as it moves inland, its “fast forward speed will allow strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, to penetrate well inland across the southeastern United States,” including in the southern Appalachian Mountains, the National Weather Service’s hurricane center said Thursday. Less severe tropical storm warnings were posted as far north as North Carolina. The unusual reach as far north and inland as forecasters expect — and the potential impacts — are raising questions about the Fujiwhara Effect, a rare weather event.

What is the Fujiwhara Effect?

The National Weather Service defines the Fujiwhara Effect as “a binary interaction where tropical cyclones within a certain distance … of each other begin to rotate about a common midpoint.”



That means the two storms interact with and are shaped by one another, sometimes even combining into one storm.



The concept was born out of the interaction between typhoons in the Pacific Ocean, said Peter Mullinax, the acting Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center.



It was first identified over a century ago by Sakuhei Fujiwhara, a meteorologist in Tokyo, who published his findings about the “tendency towards symmetry of motion” in 1921.

Is that what’s happening with Helene?

Helene is “going to do a dance,” but not with another hurricane or tropical storm, said Gus Alaka, director of the Hurricane Research Division at NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic & Meteorological Lab.



Instead, Helene is responding to the effects of a low-pressure weather system to its northwest.



That interaction is occurring in the upper levels of the atmosphere, where commercial jets fly, and not at surface level. That means it’s not technically undergoing the Fujiwhara Effect.



The combination of that weather event to the northwest, and a high pressure system to the northeast, are creating a fast-moving “conveyor belt” for Helene, steering it and ultimately forcing it to a standstill over Tennessee, northern Georgia and lower Appalachia, Alaka said.

Has this kind of weather event happened before?

The interaction between a tropical storm and an atmospheric weather system is more common than the Fujiwhara Effect. Weather systems are common, regularly moving through the country and providing weather changes, Alaka said.



One example is Hurricane Sandy, which battered the mid-Atlantic and northeast in 2012.



There was a weather system over the Great Lakes at the time that “dug into” the mid-Atlantic states, said Mullinax. “As Sandy came up the east coast, it felt the pull of that upper-low like Helene’s going to feel today into tonight and be drawn in,” he said.