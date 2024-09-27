Fast company logo
Utility company Duke Energy had 380,000 affected customers.

Hurricane Helene leaves over 1 million Floridians without power

A man looks at the rain as Hurricane Helene intensifies before its expected landfall on Florida’s Big Bend, in Carrabelle, Florida, U.S. September 26, 2024. [Photo: Marco Bello/REUTERS]

BY Reuters

More than 1.28 million homes and businesses in Florida were without power on Friday as Hurricane Helene made landfall as one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

The utility company with the most number of customers affected was Duke Energy, which had over 380,000 clients without power.

It was followed by Florida Power & Light Company, with more than 220,000 customers cut off in the state.

“We anticipate landfall will bring the most significant damage to our infrastructure in the Panhandle and Big Bend area that will likely cause extended outage durations,” Todd Fountain, Duke Energy storm director, said in a statement.

Here are the major outages by utility in Florida:

Companies with most customers affected outages

Florida Power & Light Company
222,516

Duke Energy
386,706

Tampa Electric
78,998

JEA
131,831

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative
28,848

Withlacoochee River Electric Coop
42,526

Gainesville Regional Utilities
55,430

Tri-County Electric Coop
20,056

Clay Electric Coop
105,855

Central Florida Electric Cooperative
32,312

Talquin Electric Cooperative
35,167

City of Tallahassee
53,071

Total (includes some other companies)
1,280,503

Rahul Paswan, Reuters

