Hurricane Helene leaves over 1 million Floridians without power

More than 1.28 million homes and businesses in Florida were without power on Friday as Hurricane Helene made landfall as one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, according to data from PowerOutage.us.
The utility company with the most number of customers affected was Duke Energy, which had over 380,000 clients without power.
It was followed by Florida Power & Light Company, with more than 220,000 customers cut off in the state.
“We anticipate landfall will bring the most significant damage to our infrastructure in the Panhandle and Big Bend area that will likely cause extended outage durations,” Todd Fountain, Duke Energy storm director, said in a statement.
Here are the major outages by utility in Florida:
Companies with most customers affected outages
Florida Power & Light Company
222,516
Duke Energy
386,706
Tampa Electric
78,998
JEA
131,831
Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative
28,848
Withlacoochee River Electric Coop
42,526
Gainesville Regional Utilities
55,430
Tri-County Electric Coop
20,056
Clay Electric Coop
105,855
Central Florida Electric Cooperative
32,312
Talquin Electric Cooperative
35,167
City of Tallahassee
53,071
Total (includes some other companies)
1,280,503
—Rahul Paswan, Reuters