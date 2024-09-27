Hurricane Helene leaves over 1 million Floridians without power

More than 1.28 million homes and businesses in Florida were without power on Friday as Hurricane Helene made landfall as one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

The utility company with the most number of customers affected was Duke Energy, which had over 380,000 clients without power.

It was followed by Florida Power & Light Company, with more than 220,000 customers cut off in the state.

“We anticipate landfall will bring the most significant damage to our infrastructure in the Panhandle and Big Bend area that will likely cause extended outage durations,” Todd Fountain, Duke Energy storm director, said in a statement.