Housing market shift: Here’s where homebuyers are gaining power fast

When assessing home price momentum, ResiClub believes it’s important to monitor active listings and months of supply. If active listings start to rapidly increase or get very high as homes remain on the market for longer periods, it may indicate pricing weakness. Conversely, a rapid decline in active listings could suggest a market that is heating up. In August 2024, there were 26% fewer U.S. homes for sale as compared to August 2019. Given there is not an excessive amount of unsold inventory on the national market, it makes sense that spiked mortgage rates and strained affordability, so far, hasn’t coincided in more regional price corrections. That said, national active inventory for sale is on the rise (up 36% between August 2023 and August 2024), suggesting that many regional housing markets have softened as buyers aren’t purchasing homes as quickly as they are being listed. Simply put, buyers have gained some leverage in most resale markets over the past year, with some markets even becoming buyer’s markets.

The metro map above—which is sized by total active listing count—removes some of the noise from the county map and shows that the biggest inventory jumps over the past year are concentrated across the Sun Belt. Many of those Sun Belt markets have a greater concentration of new construction. Homebuilders, who have greater margins to make affordability adjustments, could be attracting buyers who might otherwise look in the resale market. This cooling, with the help of strained affordability, is helping to increase days on market, months of supply, and active listing counts. How far does inventory need to rise before buyers actually gain the edge?