Small business owners: Save time, money, and hassle

Walmart Business is a shopping destination designed to meet the specific needs of small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Our goal is to empower you to save time, money, and hassle so you can remain focused on your mission. With more than 100,000 items spanning a wide variety of categories, a fresh grocery offering, and an expansive network of stores across the country, Walmart Business stands uniquely poised to help you grow your business.

SAVE TIME At Walmart Business we know you’re always looking for ways to get more done in a workday. Our tailored experience and wide selection of products help you quickly and easily find and order the items you need. We simplify business shopping by organizing items into categories such as office, breakroom, restroom, technology, professional, and facility—curating the top items for you as you browse our site while enabling you to search an ever-expanding assortment. Shipping, delivery, and minimum order fees may apply. Eligible items only. Terms apply.

Walmart’s scale and proximity to 90% of the U.S. population makes restocking easy. You can pick up your orders or have them delivered directly to your workplace as soon as the same day. SAVE MONEY When you shop with us, you can enjoy the same low prices you expect from Walmart with an experience tailored to organizations like yours. We can help you save more on essential items and make every dollar count. SAVE HASSLE We offer multiuser accounts so you can add up to five users to a single account. This lets you easily share your organization’s payment information, order history, and purchasing power. You can empower your teams to take on the supply purchasing and restocking responsibilities while retaining full visibility over your organization’s spending.

We understand that sometimes a little extra help can be a huge time and money saver. That’s why we’ve partnered with Angi to offer you easy access to business-friendly offerings such as office furniture assembly, moving services, building maintenance services, accessibility-related services and more. EXPLORE MORE RESOURCES There’s more to running a successful business than simply stocking the breakroom or getting the right office furniture. That’s why we created the Content hub and packed it full of helpful advice and ideas. Here you can explore articles, checklists, and guides that touch on practically every aspect of your business. Need some financial tips? Our Small Business Guide to Managing Your Budget is your go-to for money matters. It’s got best practices for financial planning as well as the steps you need to create a financial planning guide specific to your business and goals.

When it’s time to shop, head over to our shopping pages, where our wide variety of products are grouped together by category to save you time. Pro tip: we know that coffee is really an office essential, but you’ll find it in with other Breakroom items. GET EVEN MORE WITH WALMART BUSINESS+ When you upgrade to a Walmart Business+ membership, you’ll get access to additional tools and limited-time offers to help you save even more. The Spend Analytics tool provides an easy way for you to track spending on the essentials you need to run your organization. Spend Analytics delivers insightful data and spending patterns to help make budgeting and organization buying policy decisions. With Spend Analytics, you can review insights such as spend by user, top categories, items, and more. Additional Walmart Business+ benefits include: