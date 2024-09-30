‘Talk Tuah’ is expanding the conservative podcasting bubble

Hailey Welch’s new podcast Talk Tuah is not inherently conservative. The show’s chat format mostly revolves around relationship talk and celebrity interviews. And yet, only three episodes in, Welch has already cultivated a fanbase filled with MAGA bros.

Welch first gained fame back in June when, during a man-on-the-street YouTube interview outside a Nashville bar, she described her bedroom techniques. (“Hawk Tuah” is an onomatopoeia she used to simulate a sex act). Now, her podcast has skyrocketed to the top five of the Spotify Charts. Joining her in the top five are some of the right-leaning mainstays: Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens.

In fact, Welch has since the start maintained an oddly conservative fanbase. Trump rally attendees have been spotted wearing “Hawk Tuah” shirts, and Welch’s appearance at a Long Island sports bar was flooded with Trump fanatics (and even an impersonator). While Welch has never publicly stated her political preference, her celebrity—and Talk Tuah—clearly carries some appeal for conservatives.

“You’ve got this southern belle who is very visibly someone that conservatives would code as one of their own,” says Patrick Johnson, a journalism professor at Marquette University who has studied the conservative podcasting space. “She definitely has that shock jock edge to her that conservatives love. She’s going to say what she wants to say. She’s going to do what she wants to do.”