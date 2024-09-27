Wall street’s big housing market bet created 12 new billionaires

Want more housing market stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the ResiClub newsletter .

Unlike many other areas of real estate, such as mortgage and commercial real estate, publicly traded homebuilders have shown resilience over the past few years. Not only were large builders able to absorb the mortgage rate shock two years ago—partly by offering affordability adjustments like mortgage rate buydowns, outright price cuts, and smaller homes in some housing markets—but they have also maintained profit margins and net new orders that are at or exceed pre-pandemic levels. Back in May, ResiClub declared these big builders the winners of the 2024 housing market.

Earlier this week, Forbes published an article, “The Homebuilders Getting Rich Off America’s Housing Shortage,” finding that the bull market for giant homebuilders has created 12 new billionaires in the industry as their stocks have soared.

Among the 10 largest publicly traded homebuilders tracked by ResiClub, all 10 have outperformed the S&P 500 Index this decade: