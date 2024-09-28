Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about how he decides which ideas are worth developing

BY Shannon Cudd3 minute read

It’s perhaps a gross understatement to assert that multihyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda knows a thing or two about leadership. This is the man who got people on board with his crazy idea to create a hip-hop musical about lesser-known founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The risk paid off big-time, as Hamilton is both a commercial and innovative success, expanding storytelling in the process. Miranda appeared last week at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York and was asked about his leadership style, how he keeps track of his ideas, and which ones he chooses to develop. Here are some of his most compelling insights: Ideas love company Inspiration can be found around us, but Miranda’s ideas lead to even more thoughts and directives. “I find more often than not that the right ideas don’t leave me alone. They come with friends,” he mused. “Hamilton is not one idea.”

It started that way but soon expanded. “Hamilton was a couple of insights when I was reading Ron Chernow’s book, but then in my research, learning all this and this and this and that contributes to the larger idea,” Miranda said. The same principle can be applied to Miranda’s latest project, a musical adaptation of Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel The Warriors. He has long loved the book and the 1979 Walter Hill film it inspired. “If it’s just one idea, it will probably die in the impulse phase. If the idea opens avenues and you see many more roads, that’s worth pursuing. It doesn’t leave you alone,” Miranda said.

Never go it alone Warriors also presented the opportunity for Miranda to work with Eisa Davis. The two are cowriting the concept album together. Vocalists Marc Anthony, Luis Figueroa, Flaco Navaja, and Chris Rivers are hitting all the right notes. Write it down—when you can When inspiration hits Miranda, he jots it down. The biggest lie creators tell themselves is they will remember it. “I have hundreds of little notepads everywhere, and it will be frustrating for future archivists because some of them have tons of stuff, and some of them have four notes,” he joked. “They just live in my car. I also use the Notes app on my phone.”

Inspiration isn’t always on a schedule. “I am like most people—the best idea comes when I’m in the shower or walking the dog or when I cannot write something down or driving,” he said. How inconvenient. Create what you want to see in the world (when the time is right) Miranda isn’t afraid to put ideas on the back burner until they are ready to be explored further. He was first presented with the idea of Warriors in 2009 but didn’t start working on it until 2017. He didn’t think it would work at first. He also is a firm believer in “cultivating your own taste.” You should consume whatever product you are trying to create. He sees lots of theater. When you see an opening or absence in the market, that’s your in.