Here’s how Trump and Harris’s economic policies compare on key issues

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

With just 40 days remaining before the presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are both working to woo voters with their economic plans.

Trump’s “America First” agenda aims to increase tariffs on goods made in China, Mexico, and other countries and promises lower taxes. Harris’s “Opportunity Economy” proposal targets price gouging and offers subsidies for first-time homebuyers and tax credits for entrepreneurs. Both Trump and Harris provided more insight into their plans this week, although plenty of holes remain. In Georgia today, Trump discussed his tax plan, and at a rally in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Harris offered more details on her economic plan, along with an 82-page policy paper. Here’s where the candidates stand on some of the issues even more important to Americans. Housing As housing costs have increased more than 50% since 2019, Harris is pledging to offer first-time homebuyers as much as $25,000 in down-payment assistance. She has also vowed to build 3 million new housing units, increasing the overall supply, and said she would allocate $40 billion to help local governments build affordable housing.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Trump says he, too, plans to increase the number of available homes—and would do away with some regulations to achieve that, though it was unclear what those would be (and if the president even could). He also has floated the idea of using federal land for housing projects (again, unclear if that’s possible) and said he would prohibit undocumented immigrants from getting mortgages (seemingly referring to a California bill that passed the state legislature in August, allowing those who pay taxes to receive loans). Taxes Trump is calling for the lowering of the corporate rate from 21% to 15% for manufacturers who produce goods with American workers. Also, he plans to eliminate taxes on overtime pay and tips, as well as those paid by seniors on Social Security benefits. Harris wants to increase the corporate tax rate to 28% to make the system “fairer.” She has pledged not to raise taxes for people who make less than $400,000 per year and said she wants to increase the tax on long-term capital gains (assets owned for more than one year) to 28% for people who make more than $1 million per year. She also proposed a “billionaire tax” on those with more than $100 million in unrealized capital gains and increasing the tax deduction for startup businesses from $5,000 to $50,000, as well as a $6,000 tax benefit for parents with newborns and boosting the child tax credit to $3,600 per child for working families.

Manufacturing Both candidates are looking to boost manufacturing in the U.S. Trump says his tariff proposals (60% or higher on Chinese-made goods and a 20% tariff on imports from other countries) would incentivize companies to shift more manufacturing to the U.S. Earlier this week, he also vowed to “take other countries’ jobs,” saying he would offer foreign companies access to federal land to entice them to move their businesses to the U.S. (It’s unclear how possible that pledge would be to fulfill. The Bureau of Land Management has restrictions on foreign entities looking to lease lands in the U.S.) Harris has called for federal support for both biomanufacturing, semiconductors, clean energy and the aerospace industry, citing the Biden administration’s incentives, such as the CHIPS and Science Act. If elected, she said, she would support a tax credit investing $100 billion in domestic manufacturing over the next decade. “From our earliest days, America’s economic strength has been tied to our industrial strength,” Harris said Wednesday at a speech in Pittsburgh. “I will recommit the nation to global leadership in the sectors that will define the next century.”

advertisement