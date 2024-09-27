BY Stan Gregor2 minute read

Effective leadership is the bedrock of success.

The landscape of modern business is dynamic, and effective leadership stands as the pillar that drives and sustains success. To survive in this changing environment, business leaders must have a clear vision of where they are headed and a keen understanding of lessons learned from the past. As someone who has led various organizations across banking, wealth management, and capital markets for more than 30 years, I’ve been involved in acquiring and integrating some of the largest and most complex businesses. Throughout it all, I stand by these three principles as a guide for successful leadership. 1. CHAMPION THE POWER OF MENTORSHIP

As I navigated the competitive landscape of business and finance and steadily advanced in my career, one fundamental truth became evident: Mentorship was a crucial driver of my success. Early on in my career, I was fortunate to have a mentor who instilled self-belief, provided invaluable guidance, and helped me cultivate essential skills that would later become the cornerstone of my leadership playbook. My mentor taught me that effective leadership begins with earning the trust of your team and having genuine concern for their well-being. When your team trusts the direction you are taking them, they are more likely to work harder toward the greater goal. I believe the greatest leaders are those who are mentors themselves. Leaders who embrace the value of mentorship are those who give guidance and constructive feedback and demonstrate that they genuinely care for the members of their team. These are the leaders who earn respect and lead their teams through uncharted waters to success.

2. EMBRACE DISRUPTION Disruption in business should be welcomed, not feared. Disruption takes courage. It takes perseverance. It takes drive. It takes seasoned knowledge and a keen understanding that just because something is done a certain way for a substantial amount of time, it does not make it better.

I like to say that disruption is only positive if it’s not just for the sake of disruption. Not everything needs to be upended. While it is essential to respect time-tested business practices, fostering innovation can sometimes lead to unprecedented success. Disruption is a balancing act that should be fostered and nurtured. From disruptions, great ideas can be born. From disruption, your business may reach new heights of success. 3. CHOOSE YOUR PARTNERS WISELY The power of true partnership surpasses individual achievements. Effective partnerships are vital. No individual can excel in every single aspect of business alone.

An important quote that guides my business philosophy is this: “Don’t settle for good, but strive for greatness.” Having the right partners by your side in business makes all the difference in maximizing your business’ potential. The right business partners—those who share your vision and drive—will significantly amplify your organization’s success. When you share the same vision and drive to make your business great, the strength of the organization can expand dramatically. The unity of the leadership team can not only propel growth, but also inspire your team to be along for the ride and push their professional boundaries as well. By surrounding yourself with the right business partners, you can build a foundation where everyone benefits from collective success.