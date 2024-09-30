This is how far employees are really willing to commute to work

BY Featured8 minute read

With work-life balance centralizing as an issue, employees turn a critical eye to key factors in job satisfaction. We found one shared stressor that unites many: the commute.

So, how far are employees truly willing to commute to work? And how do the length and commute level balance with overall job satisfaction? As the remote work debate continues, factors like a commute become more relevant for employers to examine. Can hybrid work models or full work-from-home setups truly make a difference? To understand better, several experienced commuters shared their experience of ideal commute times and the impact of travel on their lives. Marketing director Patrick Beltran says: “I value my time at about $80 per hour. This calculation helps me figure out how much more a job would need to pay to justify a longer commute. For instance, if the commute is 60 minutes each way, the job would need to offer at least an extra $80 per day.” Cache Merrill, a founder, CTO, and CEO, shares: “I wouldn’t commute more than an hour. And if I can’t take public transit, I’d drop that number down to 20 to 30 minutes because I can’t work, read, or do something else productive if I have to drive myself.”

Factoring in commute limits and time value, here are the top insights these 10 leaders shared, offering a comprehensive look at how far employees will commute to work—and what it means for their work-life balance and overall well-being. 2 minutes I currently live just a minute’s walk from my office, where I start my day at 3:30 AM for some focused deep work. This short walk was a big shift from my past routine, which involved an hour’s drive each way through endless traffic jams and chaos. Those days felt completely out of control, and the noise and lost hours each day were driving me crazy.

After one particularly bad traffic jam that lasted hours, I decided enough was enough. I promised myself I wouldn’t spend 10% of my life stuck on the road. This decision changed everything. Now, my mornings start with a relaxing walk with my dog, followed by a quick two-minute stroll to my office. To me, long commutes are just not worth the personal strain and the environmental impact.

Nirmal Gyanwali, director, WP Creative 20 minutes The maximum acceptable commute to work is about 20 minutes one way. I’ve designed my life and work to prioritize flexibility and efficiency, and keeping my commute short is a key part of that. A long journey drains my energy. I’ve done it every day before, and I now try to avoid it whenever possible. After I stopped the long-commute habit, I found I had more left in the tank even after work hours. The short commute also gives me more control over my time. I can spend those extra hours doing what matters most to me—such as focusing on deep work, enjoying time with family, or even just taking a moment to breathe. This approach is central to the philosophy I share with others. I prefer a lifestyle business that supports your well-being rather than detracting from it.

From what I have experienced, I can feel more energy when keeping my commute within this manageable range. I ensure that I’m more effective in my work and more present in my life. It’s a simple yet powerful way to balance ambition with personal fulfillment, and it reinforces the values that I endorse: living intentionally and designing your life on your own terms. Nicholas Robb, lifestyle business expert, Life by Design 30 minutes For me, a commute that lasts more than 30 minutes from my home to the workplace starts to become a problem. If a job requires me to travel for more than a total of one hour a day, I’d be hesitant to accept it because that’s precious time that could be spent on personal activities. A long commute can seriously disrupt the balance between work and personal life. However, I would consider a longer commute if the job were particularly appealing and offered sufficient compensation to make the extra travel time worthwhile.

I value my time at about $80 per hour, which is what I’d earn if I were working as a contractor. This calculation helps me figure out how much more a job would need to pay to justify a longer commute. For instance, if the commute is 60 minutes each way, the job would need to offer at least an extra $80 per day, which equates to about $20,000 more annually for full-time work. Patrick Beltran, marketing director, Ardoz Digital 40 minutes I use a park-and-ride system to make my 40-mile commute more efficient and less stressful. By parking outside the city and taking a shuttle to work, I avoid the hassle of navigating through heavy traffic and dealing with expensive or limited parking options downtown. This strategy allows me to relax and even catch up on reading or emails during the shuttle ride, making the commute feel productive rather than draining.

I’ve set my maximum commuting radius at 40 miles because it balances distance with convenience, allowing me to live in a more affordable area while still enjoying a relatively stress-free journey to work. This approach helps me arrive at the office feeling calm and ready to focus on my tasks. Thomas Medlin, cofounder, JumpMD 30 to 60 minutes There are a few factors at play, but I wouldn’t commute more than an hour. And if I can’t take public transit, I’d drop that number down to 20 to 30 minutes because I can’t work, read, or do something else productive if I have to drive myself.

I’d gladly pay a little more to live closer to work because I’d save on commuting costs and get a little bit of my valuable free time back. There are so many remote and hybrid options available now that it’s far easier to find the ideal work setup for you. If you don’t want to live in a city, you don’t have to anymore if you train for the right skill set. Otherwise, I still think it’s a worthy sacrifice to pay a little more and travel less. Cache Merrill, founder, CTO, and CEO, Zibtek 10 miles I recently left a position that I consider to have been a long-distance commute (25 miles). While it wasn’t the only reason for my leaving this position, it was certainly a contributing factor. The issue with the distance can be more complicated than just miles. One must also consider how difficult it is to travel those miles due to remote locations, lack of access to freeways, and/or heavy traffic.

I realize now my maximum commuting distance is a 10-mile radius. Due to my recent commuting experience, I also find myself open to a hybrid situation where I’m only required in the office two days a week at most. The commute time really affected me personally as it took me away from my family for an additional two hours a day. This weighed on me over time. All the energy spent driving back and forth would have been better spent with my child, husband, or even tackling work issues more quickly. I do not find long-distance commutes healthy or efficient for either party. I think organizations should be more open to accepting remote or hybrid work situations if the candidate is the right fit for the position. Heather Benwell, CMO, ChallengeWord

20 miles Ah, the joys of commuting. I remember my first job where I commuted two hours each way. Yes, that’s four glorious hours of my life spent staring at brake lights and listening to the same morning show hosts discuss the weather. Maximum radius? I’d say 20 miles. Why? Because I’d rather not spend my life in a vehicular purgatory. Now, let’s be honest. A long commute impacts your work attitude. By the time I got to the office, I was already exhausted. Who needs a morning workout when you’ve wrestled with traffic for an hour? Not to mention the joy of arriving home late, only to eat dinner and collapse into bed, ready to repeat the grind the next day. In contrast, a shorter commute means more time for things that matter—like actually enjoying life. You can be more productive, and less resentful of your job for eating up your personal time. Plus, there’s something to be said for starting your day without the adrenaline rush of narrowly avoiding collisions.

So, for the sake of sanity and maintaining a sliver of work-life balance, I draw the line at 20 miles. Because who wants their car to become their second home? Francisco Gonzalez, CTO, Le Website Tech 30 miles Regarding commuting, I’ve found that a 30-mile radius hits the sweet spot for me. Why 30 miles? Well, a 30-mile commute gives me just enough time to transition from home mode to work mode. It’s a great window to mentally prepare for the day, listen to a motivating podcast, or catch up on some news. It’s my personal buffer zone, a space to clear my head and get the right mindset.

When negotiating salaries, the commute radius is an often overlooked but crucial factor. Let’s be honest, if I’m spending half my life stuck in traffic, no amount of money will make that worthwhile. A manageable commute ensures I have the time and energy to bring my best to work, which ultimately benefits the company as much as it does me. It’s about valuing quality of life, not just the paycheck. Henry Timmes, CEO, Campaign Cleaner No more than 5 hours weekly If I’m working 40 hours, I don’t want to add on more than five a week for driving, especially if I’m regularly working overtime. Forty-hour workweeks are the norm, but they’re already incredibly long. At best, that’s 50% of the time you’re awake spent working from Monday to Friday.