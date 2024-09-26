The chaos at WordPress revolves around a clash of egos

Millions of websites worldwide are unable to update thanks to an ongoing dispute that has bubbled over between a core backbone of the internet and a popular hosting platform that brings it to many users.

On Wednesday, Matt Mullenweg, an entrepreneur who developed WordPress and founded Automattic, a provider of free WordPress, shut off access to WP Engine, a platform that many users deploy in order to host their WordPress sites. The reason: a dispute over the extent to which Mullenweg believes the latter leeches off the former.

“Matt has absolute power in the WP ecosystem,” Jono Alderson, an independent technical SEO consultant, tells Fast Company. While Alderson says WordPress’s software is open-source, in reality large parts of it are under Mullenweg’s control. “It doesn’t matter if it’s trademark, ego, or something else entirely—if Matt decides something, for better or worse, we’re all beholden to his decisions.”

The dispute predates this week, but came to a head this month when Mullenweg called WP Engine, which has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in investment since its founding in 2010, “a cancer to WordPress.”