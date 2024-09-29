Fast company logo
Instead of trying to gain the upper hand, we might content ourselves with the goodwill we earn by being up-front, honest, and sincere.

Developing the fine art of saying what you mean

BY Yonason Goldson3 minute read

“Oh, no, I couldn’t possibly. . . .” 

“Please, go ahead; I don’t mind waiting.” 

“Thanks, but no thanks.” 

How would you describe these statements? As sincere expressions of modesty, humility, or stoicism? 

Possibly so. Experience proves that we often lose more than we gain by pursuing the gifts, pleasures, and indulgences that come our way. A gracious demurral honors the offer while allowing us to practice moderation and self-restraint, both of which make for a more disciplined life filled with more enduring rewards. 

Unless, of course, the gentle protestation is followed by, “Well, if you insist.” 

False humility might be the ugliest kind of arrogance, compounding egocentricity with a caricature of magnanimity. In contrast, authentic graciousness can be achieved with a simple thank you or other expression of gratitude, accepting the offer with a smile, a nod, a warm handshake, or a touch on the shoulder. 

Yonason Goldson works with business leaders to build a culture of ethics that earns trust, sparks initiative, and limits liability. He is a professional speaker, TEDx presenter, author, and award-winning podcast host More

