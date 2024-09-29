Developing the fine art of saying what you mean

How would you describe these statements? As sincere expressions of modesty, humility, or stoicism?

Possibly so. Experience proves that we often lose more than we gain by pursuing the gifts, pleasures, and indulgences that come our way. A gracious demurral honors the offer while allowing us to practice moderation and self-restraint, both of which make for a more disciplined life filled with more enduring rewards.

Unless, of course, the gentle protestation is followed by, “Well, if you insist.”

False humility might be the ugliest kind of arrogance, compounding egocentricity with a caricature of magnanimity. In contrast, authentic graciousness can be achieved with a simple thank you or other expression of gratitude, accepting the offer with a smile, a nod, a warm handshake, or a touch on the shoulder.