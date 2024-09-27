Hope for shelter pets: Small actions, big impact

BY Julie Castle4 minute read

If you’re like most Americans, at some point in your life, you have donated to a nonprofit. Whether you give to find a cure for a disease, save a species on the brink of extinction, lift children out of poverty, or solve another societal challenge, you have donated because you want to enact change. Much of the changes that many nonprofits are valiantly working toward are long-term efforts whose solutions are still far out. But there is one cause where the finish line is in sight—and you have more power to solve it than you likely realize.

Today, a dog or cat is killed in a U.S. animal shelter every 90 seconds simply because they don’t have a safe place to call home. In 2023 alone, approximately 415,000 dogs and cats were killed in our nation’s shelters. This tragic reality isn’t due to a lack of homes but rather the choice an individual makes when acquiring a pet. Ending the unnecessary killing of shelter pets is a solvable problem—but it requires all of us to step up and be part of the solution. Why adopting from shelters matters This year, seven million Americans will add a pet to their family. If just 6% more of those people chose to adopt from a shelter instead of buying from a breeder or pet store, we could end the killing of pets in shelters. That’s right—just 6%. The math is simple, but the impact is profound. By choosing to adopt, people can help save lives and put an end to the cycle of killing that has plagued our country for more than 150 years.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Yet, many people still opt to buy their pets. Why? Myths and misconceptions about animals in shelters continue to persist, leading potential owners to believe that if a dog or cat is in a shelter it must be due to some fault of its own, or that rescue animals are inherently broken or challenged, or that shelters don’t have the type or breed of pet they’re looking for. Such ideas are simply not based in fact. The reality is that animals in shelters are just as cute, loving, loyal, and deserving of a home as any purchased pet, and the circumstances that led them to end up in a shelter don’t change that. Some become heroes, some running buddies, some showstoppers at the coffee shop. Some are couch potatoes, some emotional supporters, and some walk across your desk in the middle of a Zoom meeting. They become part of the family. Shelters and rescues across the country are filled with all types of pets, including purebreds or mixes often referred to as “designer dogs.” If you’re looking for a specific breed, chances are there’s a shelter or rescue that can help you find exactly what you’re looking for. But a relationship with a dog or cat is not made online or over the phone. You need to visit a shelter to discover the magic of connection with a pet. In my experience, most adopters have an idea in mind of the pet they’re looking for, and that idea gets entirely upended when they meet the one. Love is a funny thing.

The finish line is in reach Sadly, many would-be adopters have been put off adoption because of a shelter or rescue’s onerous procedures. Some well-meaning organizations put in place arduous rules with the intention of protecting the animals, but then end up disqualifying great adopters for entirely irrelevant reasons. Those of us working in animal welfare must do all we can to reduce barriers to adoption, rid our organizations of discriminatory policies and outdated practices, and welcome potential adopters with open arms. We must make it as easy as possible for those wanting to help us to be able to. After all, we cannot end the killing of dogs and cats in shelters without fully engaging the public—and not just the people who look like us. The good news is that despite the economic and staffing challenges in recent years, we’re still making progress. Since 2016, the number of animals killed in shelters has dropped by 60% thanks to the hard work of animal lovers across the country. But we can’t stop now. The finish line is within reach, but it will take all of us to get there. Ending the killing of shelter pets requires a concerted effort on the part of shelters, advocates, and animal lovers to socialize and address the needs of homeless pets in their community. Animal welfare at the shelter level is a grassroots cause powered by kindness, compassion, and community pride.

advertisement

There are many easy ways to make a big difference beyond the simple choice to adopt rather than shop. Volunteer with a shelter or rescue; join or start a Friend of the Shelter group to raise funds for lifesaving programs; foster a shelter pet to help keep a dog or cat thriving until it is adopted; advocate with city leaders to support your local shelter and animal welfare programs; spread the word. But ultimately, if you are thinking about adding a pet to your family, I urge you to visit or your local shelter or rescue. By choosing to adopt, you’re not just saving a life—you’re making a powerful statement that animals deserve our compassion, our love, and our commitment. Together, we can end the killing of pets in shelters. It’s not just a dream. It’s a goal within our reach. But it will take each and every one of us to make it a reality. Will you be a part of the solution?