Creative humans: Talent will take you far, but design is a business

We designers are attentive to detail, but we’re also aware of the bigger picture. We have a persistent desire to create something special, meaningful and resonant, but time and budget are always part of the equation. Why does it take most designers so long to become good businesspeople, if they do at all? Why isn’t business part of a design curriculum?

Design schools face a daunting task. Students arrive at most four-year programs with little or no training. There’s a lot to cover in a relatively short amount of time. A design student’s first year is often a “foundation” year, a bootcamp that helps build basic skills by offering wide exposure to fundamental materials and methods. Design is about seeing, thinking and making. Images, graphics, color, composition, concept and narrative are each deep dives that only get deeper as design students begin specializing in branding, motion graphics, package design, editorial design, information design, etc. The reason designers often don’t possess strong business skills may also lie in the reason we go to school for art and design to begin with: creativity defines us. We like making things. Art and design schools are havens for creative humans where their talents and interests are allowed to develop unfettered by the overly practical. Our friends went to business school, law school or medical school. Schools of art and design are different—almost mysterious bastions. The choice to go there is a conscious separation from traditional tracks.

A MISSING LINK That was certainly me. I knew from a relatively early age that I’d go to art school (a weird certainty for a young teeanger and a sort of badge of honor). I knew how to work and earn money. I had part time jobs from age 13 on. But I was good with a pencil and paint, and I’m from a family steeped in craft and character (a baker, carpenters and cabinet makers, seamstresses, printers, calligraphers, a whisky runner, a cowboy, and yes, designers). I was encouraged to be creative, and I’d saved money to go to art school in New York. Still, the connection between art and commerce was fuzzy and distant.

When design students aren’t explicitly aware of the interaction between art and commerce, they are groomed to be employees: to work for someone else, to receive a paycheck and to stay in their lane. It’s possible to strike out on your own—which I quickly did—but the business learning curve was steep. There were books about pricing design services for the freelance designer. But what about setting up a business? Do I choose an LLC? A sole proprietorship? An S-corp? How are corporate taxes paid? How do you hire employees? Set up a payroll? Market your services? This was all information that was harder to find back then. I found the answers to those business questions in books and gleaned them from conversations with fellow designers and business mentors. I pieced it together like a detective. But it was a rude awakening to find that running a design business is 95% business and 5% design. Later, as chair of the Communication Design Department at Parsons School of Design, I tried to address the discrepancy through a required lecture course called Skills & Bills. Consisting of visits from accountants, attorneys and marketing and production gurus, it was barely a drive-through version of business school for designers, but it was something.

CREATIVE HUMANS: START HERE Whether you’re just starting out as a designer or well into your career and realizing that a lack of business skills is holding you back, here are three things you can do to up your business acumen. 1. Consider a dual major. If you’re a young person thinking of going to a school of art and design, consider a business/design dual major or some other form of business augmentation to your creative education. You are going to need this education if you want to succeed, and starting your career with it will be much more efficient than trying to pick things up piecemeal along the way.

2. Get to know the C suite. Don’t think of the business leaders as “other.” Build relationships with executives. I wish that early in my career I’d been proactive about communicating with CEOs and other C-level executives. They are as human as the rest of us. Communicate with them and learn from them, not as an intimidated underling, but as a fellow human. And lest that be interpreted as advice to accost members of the C-suite and blurt out your best idea for reshaping their company, remember–as humans, we communicate as much by actively listening as we do by speaking. 3. Do everything with care. Whether it’s a Zoom call, a pitch deck or the design of a caption, take the time to do it right. Committing to quality in everything is an ethos that builds essential muscles and leaves a trail of remarkable work. It’s the stuff of pride, reputation and legacy. Quality is essential in both business and design, and it will pave a path toward ever-greater opportunities. A (DESIGN) SEAT AT THE TABLE