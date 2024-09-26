Innovation through partnership and collaboration

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics, recently announced his bold new vision for LG to become a smart life solution company. Since then, the company’s focus has been on integrating LG’s technology into everyday life in a new way beyond how consumers engage with the brand today.

According to Sokwoo Rhee, head of LG NOVA, LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center, “There are health problems and energy issues we need to solve. Appliances are part of the modern lifestyle, but our vision is that we must go beyond appliances to improve the overall quality of life. Technology is where our future lies.” LG NOVA’S OPEN APPROACH TO INNOVATION AND COLLABORATION LG NOVA collaborates with startups to build new businesses outside LG’s core offerings. “The era of isolated innovation is over,” says Rhee. “The future belongs to collaborative partnerships, and LG NOVA is leading the charge by co-creating businesses with startups all around the world.” Innovators need the resources to build their ideas out. LG offers partnered startups relationship and brand capital, in addition to network capital and monetary resources. Mutual mentorship and resource-sharing form the core of this approach. “As the startup grows, LG’s resources help bring them to market,” said Rhee. “Our goal is to provide the right resources for innovators as they grow their ideas into new businesses.”

When it comes to launching the new business ventures or product solutions, LG NOVA doesn’t take technology from innovators or attempt to form transactional relationships. Instead, says Rhee, “We build businesses together, sharing the risks, rewards, and growth with our partners.” LG NOVA wants startups to present new and innovative ideas that can be turned into business partnerships. Rhee explains. “It’s not just about us designing better appliances anymore; it’s about making lifestyle improvements to our customers’ lives.” LG NOVA’S FOCUS: HEALTHCARE, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, AND CLEANTECH LG NOVA has placed its focus on three sectors it sees as vitally important to improving lifestyle experiences: artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare and cleantech.

“AI doesn’t function as a single vertical,” Rhee explains. “It enables changes across all lifestyle businesses. We see AI transforming everything from healthcare to home energy management.” Energy issues touch every part of our modern lives, which is the reason why cleantech plays a crucial role in LG’s broader vision. LG NOVA is seeking partnerships with startups focused on technologies that address environmental problems and improve people’s quality of life. Startups often struggle with scaling for a variety of reasons, and LG’s partnership model helps scale good ideas faster. “By working with us, startups can shorten their time to market, which benefits everyone involved,” said Rhee. “It’s a clear path to progress.”

The center has already made significant progress in healthcare, recently launching a healthcare business called Primefocus Health. This venture uses solutions from NOVA’s partner startups, such as remote vital capturing and video blood pressure monitoring technology. “These technologies can improve at-home patient care in ways that weren’t possible before,” Rhee says. BUILDING AN INNOVATION HUB IN WEST VIRGINIA LG NOVA’s mission to create an innovation ecosystem extends far beyond its base in Silicon Valley. In West Virginia, the center works with local institutions, such as West Virginia University, to create a vibrant ecosystem of innovation. To further this mission, LG NOVA just opened new offices in Morgantown and plans to open one in Huntington, West Virginia. “We’re incredibly excited to work closely with the local community,” says Rhee. But this excitement takes the form of action. LG NOVA is recruiting regional operations directors and hiring technical talent, particularly software engineers, to support product development with their startup partners in West Virginia.

The company’s vision for the future is a flywheel that creates new ideas, new businesses, and new jobs in West Virginia. And according to Rhee, this cycle won’t stop anytime soon. “This flywheel of innovation can become self-sustaining, turning West Virginia into an engine for innovation,” he says. EXPANDING INNOVATION OPPORTUNITIES To help create more opportunities for startups to find industry partners that will help them reach commercial success LG NOVA recently launched a new Partners Alliance Program. The platform brings together corporate partners and startups for cross-industry collaboration, technology development, and business partnerships to further innovative growth.

Fujitsu Research of America, Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange, Hyundai CRADLE, IBM, Niantic, and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development are all joining the Partner Alliance Program for its initial launch, with more companies expected to be added in the coming months. The organizations have committed to generating and exploring new concepts, working with LG NOVA to validate, test, and develop those concepts, and working together on developing new products or even co-creating new businesses with LG. For the corporate partners, finding innovative startups to work with will help them address new market opportunities, extend their businesses into new areas, and better address the changing needs of their customers. “The Partner Alliance Program furthers our collaborative mission to create an ecosystem where startups can thrive. By putting these partnerships at the core of our business, we aim that the innovations of today will be the solutions leading tomorrow’s market,” said Rhee. CELEBRATING COLLABORATION AT INNOFEST Rhee sees collaboration as the future of innovation. “Innovation only happens when we work together,” he says. “The future belongs to those who can build ecosystems where large companies and startups co-create the next big thing.”