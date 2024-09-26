Free COVID tests are back: Here’s how to place your USPS mail order from the government

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, and reports that the new XEC variant is now in half of U.S. states, the government is once again providing free at-home test kits.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will start shipping those out directly to homes as soon as next week. It hopes to get the kits out before this year’s busy holiday season.

That’s as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is predicting that virus cases will likely climb again over the winter and could peak in mid-January.