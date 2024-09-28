3 ways to unlock your potential at work

BY Sandy Rubinstein6 minute read

Throughout my career as a founder and CEO, I’ve always prioritized mentoring and advising young professionals, providing them with the tools they need to break into a new industry successfully. Whether they are looking for their next role or are entry-level employees, my conversations with them are typically centered on the desire to find new ways to unlock their potential while at the same time navigating challenges like imposter syndrome that can be discouraging.

Finding your own potential and career path and recognizing that managing it is your responsibility and yours alone is crucial. So how do you unlock your potential when you’re just starting out? Below are some ways to help in your journey. Work is work The most important thing to remember is that work is work. It’s not camp or a time to slack off. Your coworkers are not your friends or family. They are business associates. Never disclose too much about your personal life to strangers who you really don’t know. Work is nothing like the environment you’ve grown up with. You weren’t hired to be babysat, coddled, or even micromanaged. Workers expecting this type of treatment never have successful futures.

Too many people don’t take ownership of their story throughout their careers and don’t realize they can make the necessary changes to achieve their potential or better their situation. So when your boss gives you feedback on how to improve, don’t get defensive. Feedback is an investment in your potential, it’s not meant to hurt your feelings. They’re giving it to you because they’re your boss, and it’s their job to tell you if you need to pivot or adjust. Stop assuming the worst about everyone and their intentions at work. The “woe is me” attitude is not going to work here. Take a deep breath, hold your head high, and know this is all about growing you into the next part of your career. Trust me, if you do things well they will also commend you. You need to dress like you’re going to work—not the club, not brunch with your friends, not the gym. You should always dress for the job you want, not the job you have. People often forget that we are judged by our exterior as much as our interior. You represent the company, your boss, and your role. When you dress for the job you want you will be seen as a leader, someone to be counted on to represent the business. And when an unexpected client shows up you will be asked to join the meeting.

Show up for yourself You need to show up every day when you’re at work, and I don’t just mean literally. You need to give 110% and not waste time and energy on nonsense. For example, if you’re new in your career and assigned a task with a specific deadline, you should never be late turning it in. Deadlines are in place for many reasons and the first rule of thumb—especially during an internship—is not to miss them. Your manager is counting on you to deliver work promptly, and it’s also a test to see how reliable you really are. Another example: If your company’s office hours begin at 9:30 a.m., be there at 9 a.m. And you should never be the first person out the door—unless you have a prior commitment. You can use this extra time to work on assigned tasks or things that you hope to be doing more of but aren’t just yet. This is when you start to discover where your passions and potential lie. Show that you are eager and ambitious to prove yourself to your colleagues, who are ultimately responsible for giving you more advanced titles, more responsibility, and more money.

Besides just showing up, you have to be dependable and indispensable. This is how you get people on your side. I know there is a small group of people I can call within my organization and say “I need this” and know it will get done at a level that I would expect, or the way I would do it myself. Those are the people who are dependable and indispensable. Ask yourself every single day: How do I show up?

How do I present myself best?

How do I help out and become indispensable? This will help you get in the mindset of taking control and responsibility. Always be thinking ahead. Sure, your role right now is just this, but consider your boss’s role and what you can do to alleviate their workload.

Every organization needs passengers. You need a lot of people doing things, but few drivers control the business. So don’t be afraid to speak up. The employees who say, “What if?” or “Maybe we could . . .” are the people who leapfrog ahead in their careers. They are innovative and excel at critical tasks. They want to take things to the next level. Be persistent in offering help to your superiors. When I was starting out I was adamant about joining every meeting with my boss and sitting in the back and taking copious notes of everything. Within those notes, you can start to make recommendations and offer suggestions. When you do this you become more important in an organization. Fail (and stop comparing yourself to others) We’re all going to have professional and personal failures. If you’re afraid to fail or make a mistake at work, you will never grow and reach your full potential. Before you know it, years will go by and you’ll probably be in the same place.

Work is the place to develop and absorb new skills. Always fail forward. Trying something new for the first time and taking risks will help you learn the most and become more successful and resilient. You can only do this if you did something wrong and now know how to improve the next time. It’s important to identify weaknesses at work. You can always work to strengthen those areas. Wake up every day and understand it is a new day and you get another chance. When I was junior in my career, I kept a notebook and wrote down all the missed opportunities at work. I would study this to be sure I would be ready for the next time.

This type of initiative takes time, humility, and a willingness to confront weaknesses, fears, and blind spots we would rather ignore. But I never cease to be impressed by the capacity of people to change and improve once they recognize their shortcomings as well as their strengths. When you enter the workforce you must never compare yourself to others. Just don’t. You can admire them, but recognizing every person is unique and has a different perspective that sets them apart is what you should home in on. I made this mistake early in my career by comparing myself to someone just because we were at the same level. I failed to realize we had different thought processes, pluses, and minuses. Move away from taking on the views of your peers at work as this can lead you in a direction you don’t want to go. Focus on being yourself and you’ll go far.