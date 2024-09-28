Hybrid work boosts productivity and reduces isolation, researchers say

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon sparked debate on the future of work in his ountry this week when he ordered public service employees back to the office .

The COVID pandemic acted as a catalyst for further change , proving that many jobs could successfully be performed remotely.

Work from home (WFH) arrangements have grown considerably over the past decade, propelled by an increase in dual-income households and rapid technological advancements.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily

Our upcoming article in the New Zealand Journal of Employment Relations addresses the pros and cons of remote work. We highlight how a hybrid model—mixing days in the office with days working from home—can improve well-being, engagement, and productivity.

We found embracing a hybrid approach may lead to better outcomes as society shifts with technology and employment expectations. And, despite the prime minister’s demands on public service workers, it may be too late to go back.

Embracing flexibility

Under current rules, employees can request flexible working arrangements. Employers must provide valid reasons if they decline the request.