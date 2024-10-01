AppliedXL and Associated Press team up to use AI to sift through federal regulations

BY Janya Sundar4 minute read

In an era when local newsrooms are stretched thinner than ever, keeping up with the constant deluge of government regulations and updates can feel impossible. As federal regulations only continue to grow in complexity and volume, journalists face the challenge of not only sifting through the data but in discerning what matters most for their communities.

That’s where AI comes in. Last month, the Associated Press and computational journalism startup AppliedXL announced AP Local Lede, an AI-powered tool designed to help journalists sift through large datasets and identify actionable local news tips. The tool analyzes data from federal agencies to extract insights that highlight how federal regulations and government actions impact specific communities and businesses across all 50 states. “What we are building with AppliedXL is a real-time information company that leverages computational journalism techniques,” AppliedXL CEO Francesco Marconi tells Fast Company. “Combining editorial standards with AI, to surface novel signals that otherwise with human workflows you would miss.”

Local Lede is powered by algorithms integrated with input from AP journalists that analyze data from trusted public sources, provide context, and perform programmatic data validation and self-checks. The pilot program has started with five AP member news organizations, will expand to all newsrooms in Alaska this month, and eventually roll out nationwide by the end of the year. At its core, this technology is based on AppliedXL’s proprietary Live Ledger, which extracts events and risk signals from vetted public data sources. Marconi says this is a way of indexing and interpreting different sources of data, essentially organizing the world of regulatory filings and company disclosures through a journalistic lens.

