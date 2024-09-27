Tor is more popular than ever in our security-minded world

A number of messaging services continue to tout their security as assured through encryption. But in a world where some of those services, like Telegram, flip-flop on their privacy policies, security-conscious people are hunting out tools like Tor, the anonymous communications network, says Pavel Zoneff, director of strategic communications at the Tor Project.
The Tor Project is the nonprofit organization that maintains the Tor network. And Zoneff was in Berlin, Germany, earlier this month to talk about the way in which the comms network helps advance human rights in authoritarian countries. But it’s not just dictators and demagogues that we need to worry about, says Zoneff. “People are much more aware about how the technology that they use that is designed to facilitate communication is also being used to spy on them,” he explains.
That includes some of the more established mainstream messengers run by big tech companies. And most pressingly, it includes Telegram, which has changed its policy in the aftermath of the arrest of its CEO, Pavel Durov, in late August.
As headlines rack up about data breaches, leaks, and snooping—as well as the eye-catching arrest of Durov—public opinion is shifting when it comes to how much they prioritize privacy. Zoneff believes we’re in an era similar to that which occurred when HTTPS became the standard for secure browsing, and otherwise tech-illiterate users began looking out for the golden padlock on their browser.
That increasing awareness benefits Tor, which sees itself as a world away from the other services out there. “A lot of the leading companies have course-corrected in their marketing, and are now pushing the encryption topic, whether you trust them or not,” he says. “Tor is really different in that it can create a metadata-free environment, which most other messaging apps are not capable of.”
The arrest of Durov didn’t see a major uptick in users for Tor, Zoneff admits—in part, he believes, because the service already has a strong user base in Russia, where Telegram has historically been popular. However, in the months before Durov’s arrest, Tor saw the number of users connecting to Tor from Russia both directly and through bridges steadily increasing. In early September, around a week after Durov’s arrest, the number of Russian users connecting directly spiked above 60,000 from levels around 35,000 just days earlier.
At the same time, around 60,000 more Russian users connect via a Tor bridge, which is more difficult for authorities to block. Those 60,000 bridge-connecting users account for around half of all the users connecting to Tor via a bridge. “We already have a lot of users in Russia, and they know us and they trust us,” he says. “They also use a lot of Telegram, and know there are trade-offs with it.”