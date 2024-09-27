Tor is more popular than ever in our security-minded world

A number of messaging services continue to tout their security as assured through encryption. But in a world where some of those services, like Telegram, flip-flop on their privacy policies, security-conscious people are hunting out tools like Tor, the anonymous communications network, says Pavel Zoneff, director of strategic communications at the Tor Project.

The Tor Project is the nonprofit organization that maintains the Tor network. And Zoneff was in Berlin, Germany, earlier this month to talk about the way in which the comms network helps advance human rights in authoritarian countries. But it’s not just dictators and demagogues that we need to worry about, says Zoneff. “People are much more aware about how the technology that they use that is designed to facilitate communication is also being used to spy on them,” he explains.

That includes some of the more established mainstream messengers run by big tech companies. And most pressingly, it includes Telegram, which has changed its policy in the aftermath of the arrest of its CEO, Pavel Durov, in late August.

As headlines rack up about data breaches, leaks, and snooping—as well as the eye-catching arrest of Durov—public opinion is shifting when it comes to how much they prioritize privacy. Zoneff believes we’re in an era similar to that which occurred when HTTPS became the standard for secure browsing, and otherwise tech-illiterate users began looking out for the golden padlock on their browser.