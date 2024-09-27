There’s growing momentum for global space sustainability policy

The European Space Policy Institute (ESPI) published this week an analysis of the global efforts to mitigate the proliferation of space debris.

In the report, the institute found that space debris mitigation efforts from governments, NGOs, and companies are gaining steam.

International efforts to address the risks posed by the increasing volume of space debris have expanded in recent years.

The scope and stringency of these efforts have also increased, with better adherence to generally accepted space debris mitigation goals.

While the international community has yet to agree on a single set of rules, different initiatives share similar goals and frameworks.

The report recommended that international bodies align their space debris mitigation goals so they can implement concrete rules and best practices globally.

Same, same, but different

ESPI analyzed 15 different instruments that have been created since the turn of the millennium to demonstrate momentum growing in the international space sustainability movement.

From the first IADC Space Debris Mitigation Guidelines published in 2002 to ESA’s Zero Debris Charter in 2023, these efforts have varied in their content and structure, but over time they have grown sharper teeth, the report said.