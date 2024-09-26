BioAge Labs IPO: Stock price will be closely watched today as the obesity drug developer debuts on the Nasdaq

BioAge Labs is having its initial public offering today. The drug developer’s signature product, Azelaprag, isn’t yet on sale, but it is undergoing clinical trials in hopes it will one day be.

What does Azelaprag do? It’s a weight loss drug that, the company hopes, will help manage and relieve obesity. Here’s what you need to know about BioAge’s IPO.

What is BioAge?

BioAge Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm based in Richmond, California. It was founded in 2015. “Clinical stage” means the company doesn’t actually have a drug or product approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it can sell to the public. Instead, it has drugs and products in clinical trials, which are needed before any drug is deemed safe and effective for use in people.

BioAge’s star product is the anti-obesity drug Azelaprag, which is currently in Phase 2 trials. The drug is taken orally and aims to improve weight loss in individuals. The company is also working on an NLRP3 inhibitor, which aims to help reduce chronic inflammation that comes with aging.