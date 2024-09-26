U.K. police probe Islamophobic cyberattack on train stations’ Wi-Fi

U.K. transport officials and police said Thursday they are investigating a “cyber-security incident” after users of public Wi-Fi networks at the country’s biggest railway stations reported being shown anti-Muslim messages.

Passengers trying to log onto the Wi-Fi at 19 stations, including Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, and several London terminuses, on Wednesday evening were met by a page reading, “We love you, Europe,” followed by an anti-Islam message listing a series of terror attacks.

Network Rail, which manages the stations, said the Wi-Fi had been switched off and no passenger data was taken.

“British Transport Police are investigating the incident,” Network Rail said in a statement. “This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is under way.”