U.K. police probe Islamophobic cyberattack on train stations’ Wi-Fi

U.K. transport officials and police said Thursday they are investigating a “cyber-security incident” after users of public Wi-Fi networks at the country’s biggest railway stations reported being shown anti-Muslim messages.
Passengers trying to log onto the Wi-Fi at 19 stations, including Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, and several London terminuses, on Wednesday evening were met by a page reading, “We love you, Europe,” followed by an anti-Islam message listing a series of terror attacks.
Network Rail, which manages the stations, said the Wi-Fi had been switched off and no passenger data was taken.
“British Transport Police are investigating the incident,” Network Rail said in a statement. “This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is under way.”
The police force confirmed it was investigating reports of “Islamophobic messaging on some Network Rail Wi-Fi services.”
Telent, the company that provides the stations’ Wi-Fi, said an “unauthorized change” to the landing page was made from a “legitimate administrator account” and that the matter was now subject to criminal investigation.
The incident follows a more disruptive cyberattack in early September on Transport for London, which runs the capital’s bus, subway, and suburban train system.