Parents, here’s how to use Instagram’s new teen account settings

Worried about your teen’s Instagram use ? Faced with growing pressure to do more to stop online harm , the social media platform has rolled out a major new update to protect young people and give parents more control.

With many teens spending almost all of their time online, parents are concerned that social media is exposing them to harmful content like cyberbullying, eating disorders, and suicidal thoughts. Prominent profile figures including U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Prince Harry have warned about the risks.

Critics say Instagram’s changes are a step in the right direction, but they still put the onus on parents and children instead of the company to deal with the problem.

Here’s a guide to Instagram’s new teen accounts: