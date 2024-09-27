Meta’s Orion glasses show that consumer AR wearables are almost here

For about a decade, Meta has been working on an audacious project: AR glasses stylish enough to pass as regular eyewear, and yet so powerful that they could one day replace the smartphone. “When we started, we actually thought that there was less than a 10 percent chance that we could make it happen,” admits Meta AR devices VP Ming Hua.

And yet, at this week’s Meta developer conference, the company showed off Orion: An AR glasses prototype that comes closer to this vision than any other device in its category, leading Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to call them “the most advanced glasses in the world.”

Meta has spent tens of billions of dollars on its AR hardware plans, and the company is not alone in its pursuit of wearable computing. Google, Apple, Samsung, and others all are working on AR glasses. Snapchat maker Snap unveiled its latest version of its AR Spectacles glasses at an event last week.

[Photo: Meta]

Snap’s Spectacles, and Meta’s Orion glasses, do offer a fascinating look at the future of personal computing—a future that now appears just years away. However, they also show why it’s been so challenging for tech companies to make AR glasses, and why none of the big companies are ready to turn their prototypes into mass-market products just yet.