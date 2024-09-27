Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev isn’t scared of meme stocks

Keith Gill (aka “Roaring Kitty”) returned to social media this summer. Three years earlier, the Reddit influencer had helped sparked a meme stocks craze among retail investors that led to the GameStop stock short squeeze. The surge in stock price was a disaster for online brokerage platform Robinhood: The company halted the trading of GameStop and other stocks in January 2021 for a day and then only let consumers close out trades on the stock, barring them from placing new ones. Robinhood and its cofounder and CEO, Vlad Tenev, faced accusations of market manipulation by angry retail investors. Roaring Kitty, meanwhile, went quiet and stopped posting.

Now he’s back, and he’s taken a huge stake in GameStop once again. But Tenev isn’t worried. The company, he says, is in a different place. For one, it’s now publicly traded. After its July 2021 IPO, it’s seen steady growth. In 2023, it hit a record $1.9 billion in revenue, up 37% from 2023, and total net revenues increased 40% year-over-year in Q2 2024.

Tenev has been on a mission to build the company into, what he calls a “trusted, important financial institution,” and leave behind its meme stock associations. To do this, the platform has expanded its offerings to appeal to an audience beyond day traders, launching financial tools like credit cards and retirement accounts. And Tenev is now focused as much on crypto regulation as he is retail investing.

Tenev recently stopped by Most Innovative Companies to talk about investing in AI, the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, and why he thinks crypto is the next frontier for the financial industry. We started by asking him about Roaring Kitty’s return.