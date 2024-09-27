From logic to leaps: a new paradigm for CEOs in the AI age

In a packed auditorium at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, toward the end of Steve Jobs’s penultimate keynote before he stepped down as CEO, he said, “It’s in Apple’s DNA that technology alone is not enough—it’s technology married with liberal arts, married with the humanities, that yields us the result that makes our heart sing.” This was a period of explosive innovation and growth at Apple, which launched in quick succession the iPod, iPhone, and iPad, setting the trajectory to becoming the world’s most valuable company.

The logic of leadership

But as we stand at the dawn of an AI-infused world, business orthodoxy still reveres logical analysis as the ultimate tool for decision-making. The market forecast, the competitive analysis, price-sensitivity studies, A/B tested marketing and products: these are the navigational stars for so many companies.

Leaders have believed, almost with religious devotion, that superior logic leads to superior results. One trillion dollars is spent annually on logic-driven consulting companies. CEOs disproportionately come from analytical backgrounds, particularly finance, operations, and engineering. Frederick Winslow Taylor, considered the founder of management theory, established generations of leadership norms based on the idea of “scientific leadership,” which says all processes can be analyzed to find “the one best way.” But as AI evolves, and the world continues to become more volatile, this premise is worth revisiting.

A typical five year plan, filled with forecasts and analysis, is predicated on the belief that the world is predictable, and rational. But over the past few decades, psychologists and neuroscientists have transformed our understanding of how humans work—and therefore, what leadership should be about. The old fallacy of rational people behaving rationally in a rational world has been disproven a thousand times.