From logic to leaps: a new paradigm for CEOs in the AI age

In a packed auditorium at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, toward the end of Steve Jobs’s penultimate keynote before he stepped down as CEO, he said, “It’s in Apple’s DNA that technology alone is not enough—it’s technology married with liberal arts, married with the humanities, that yields us the result that makes our heart sing.” This was a period of explosive innovation and growth at Apple, which launched in quick succession the iPod, iPhone, and iPad, setting the trajectory to becoming the world’s most valuable company.
The logic of leadership
But as we stand at the dawn of an AI-infused world, business orthodoxy still reveres logical analysis as the ultimate tool for decision-making. The market forecast, the competitive analysis, price-sensitivity studies, A/B tested marketing and products: these are the navigational stars for so many companies.
Leaders have believed, almost with religious devotion, that superior logic leads to superior results. One trillion dollars is spent annually on logic-driven consulting companies. CEOs disproportionately come from analytical backgrounds, particularly finance, operations, and engineering. Frederick Winslow Taylor, considered the founder of management theory, established generations of leadership norms based on the idea of “scientific leadership,” which says all processes can be analyzed to find “the one best way.” But as AI evolves, and the world continues to become more volatile, this premise is worth revisiting.
A typical five year plan, filled with forecasts and analysis, is predicated on the belief that the world is predictable, and rational. But over the past few decades, psychologists and neuroscientists have transformed our understanding of how humans work—and therefore, what leadership should be about. The old fallacy of rational people behaving rationally in a rational world has been disproven a thousand times.
We are emotional beings, and our decisions depend upon an emotional context; logical analysis is fatally flawed without that context. How many five year plans and business forecasts survive contact with reality? And does a logic-driven approach maximize the opportunity to thrive in the future?
Imagine a world where every company has access to the same AI-driven insights, where data-driven decisions are abundant and near-free. The competitive edge that once came from being ‘the smartest’ evaporates. In such a world, companies risk becoming indistinguishable from their competitors, trapped in a cycle of analysis that leads to marginal improvements, but nowhere radically new.
A different guidance system
The alternative is to blend logic with creativity, passion, and emotion. Consider Oprah Winfrey, whose empire is built from a deep passion for storytelling and human connection, or Miuccia Prada’s creative vision in building Prada to fashion leadership. Or Phil Knight at Nike, who didn’t just create the next logical shoe company, but a cultural phenomenon grounded in a much more powerful force: the emotions, aspirations and creative expressions of human potential.