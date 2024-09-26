How book-banning campaigns have changed the lives and education of librarians

Despite misconceptions and stereotypes —ranging from what librarians Gretchen Keer and Andrew Carlos have described as the “middle-aged, bun-wearing, comfortably shod, shushing librarian” to the “sexy librarian . . . and the hipster or tattooed librarian”—library professionals are more than book jockeys, and they do more than read at story time.

And right now, librarians are taking on an old role . They are defending the rights of readers and writers in the battles raging across the U.S. over censorship, book challenges, and book bans.

But these battles are not new; book banning can be traced back to 1637 in the U.S., when the Puritans banned a book by Massachusetts Bay colonist William Pynchon they saw as heretical.

As long as there have been book challenges, there have been those who defend intellectual freedom and the right to read freely. Librarians and library workers have long been crucial players in the defense of books and ideas. At the 2023 annual American Library Association Conference, scholar Ibram X. Kendi praised library professionals and reminded them that “if you’re fighting book bans, if you’re fighting against censorship, then you are a freedom fighter.”

Library professionals maintain that books are what education scholar Rudine Sims Bishop called the “mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors” that allow readers to learn about themselves and others and gain empathy for those who are different from them.