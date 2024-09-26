Here’s what to tell Spotify’s new AI playlist builder to get the best soundtrack for any occasion

Spotify’s AI playlist-making function, once only available in the U.K and Australia, has finally made its way to the United States.

The feature, rolled out earlier this week in beta, allows Spotify Premium users to prompt a chatbot with whatever genre, emotion, or life event they want their music to represent. Spotify’s AI will in turn spew out a playlist, made up of tunes tht reflect both the prompt and user’s listening history.

Molly Holder, Spotify senior product director of personalization, told Fast Company via email that the streamer sees playlists as a “hotbed of discovery,” and the AI-generated ones can help users better personalize the process of discovering new music—if they give it the best prompts.

In other words, users have to know what they’re looking for, which will help them use the tool effectively. Here are the best ways to use Spotify’s AI playlist function to maximize your enjoyment, based on 24 hours of experimenting and suggestions from Holder.