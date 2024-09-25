Meta Connect 2024: Here are the most exciting hardware updates, from Orion to Quest

Meta hosted its annual Connect conference on Wednesday, which highlighted the social media giant’s push into its artificial intelligence and metaverse ambitions. CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stage at the developer-centric event to reveal a slew of new hardware and AI features.
Fast Company rounded up a few key updates to come out of the flagship event.
Orion AR glasses
Among the most exciting announcements of the day, Meta unveiled its Orion augmented reality glasses. The glasses, which aren’t quite ready to hit the shelves, are composed of trendy frames that use projectors inside the frames to beam holographic displays.
Meta says that beginning Wednesday and continuing throughout the year, it will open up access to its Orion product prototype for Meta employees and select external audiences to share feedback with its development team. It plans to begin shipping them in the near future.
“These glasses exist, they are awesome, and they are a glimpse of a future that I think will be exciting,” Zuckerberg said during the presentation.
Quest 3S headset
Meta’s latest VR headset, the Quest 3S, was a feat.
The mixed reality device is launching at a lower starting price point of $300, yet with many of the same capabilities of its predecessor. And it’s about $200 less than the cost of the Meta Quest 3, which also got a price drop.