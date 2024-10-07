This new AI answer engine plans to pay media companies for their content

When ChatGPT launched two years ago, it blew open the doors to a new way to search for information online. Instead of sifting through a search engine’s list of links, users can now query a chatbot and get an actual answer. Today, AI titans like Google and OpenAI and upstarts like Perplexity are all working on their versions of AI overviews and answer engines—new ways to deliver facts in a post-search engine world. As those efforts evolve, publishers and copyright holders from news sites to music companies are demanding a share of the money AI search generates based on their content.

This summer, following accusations of plagiarism from Forbes, Time, and others, Perplexity announced that it planned to share ad revenue with the publishers of articles cited by the company’s answer engine once it begins adding ads to its platform (it’s targeting a Q4 launch). It’s a big step from a company that makes a product that, if adopted more widely, has the potential to reduce traffic to publishers’ websites by generating answers based on their content. Google, meanwhile, is rolling out ads to its AI overviews, but has said that it won’t share revenue with publishers that contribute to results.

One thing is clear: Determining how much to pay publishers for their contributions to “answers” is a complex calculation. That’s something Bill Gross—a serial entrepreneur who’s credited with developing the pay-per-click advertising tech that still undergirds traditional web search—wants to remedy with AI company ProRata. The company will debut its answer engine this fall, with the goal of making revenue splitting for publishers more widespread and effective.

ProRata recently closed a $25 million Series A funding round, with investors that include AI-focused venture capital firm Mayfield and Gross’s own tech incubator IdeaLab. ProRata’s answer engine will launch with content from 10 authors and more than 20 content partners, including include The Guardian, Universal Music Group, The Atlantic, and Business Insider and Politico parent company Axel Springer.