5 tips for getting the most out of YouTube TV

YouTube TV has slowly but surely emerged as one of the better live TV providers for those of us who are tired of renting cable boxes or managing satellite dishes.

Whether you’re new to the service or you’ve been using it for a while, here are some helpful features for making the most of your subscription.

Customize the guide to hide channels

Yes, YouTube TV serves up more than 100 channels for you to flip through. No, they’re not all worth watching. Thankfully, you can rearrange them to put your favorites at the top and hide ones you never watch.

To do so, click your profile in the upper-right corner, then Settings > Live Guide from a web browser or your phone (unfortunately, it doesn’t work inside the TV apps). From there, you can drag and drop channels to reorder them and toggle the visibility of channels you want to hide.