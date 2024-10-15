Fast company logo
Customize the channel guide, stockpile recordings to the DVR, download videos, and more.

5 tips for getting the most out of YouTube TV

[Photo: Alexander Shatov/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth1 minute read

YouTube TV has slowly but surely emerged as one of the better live TV providers for those of us who are tired of renting cable boxes or managing satellite dishes.

Whether you’re new to the service or you’ve been using it for a while, here are some helpful features for making the most of your subscription. 

Customize the guide to hide channels

Yes, YouTube TV serves up more than 100 channels for you to flip through. No, they’re not all worth watching. Thankfully, you can rearrange them to put your favorites at the top and hide ones you never watch.

To do so, click your profile in the upper-right corner, then Settings > Live Guide from a web browser or your phone (unfortunately, it doesn’t work inside the TV apps). From there, you can drag and drop channels to reorder them and toggle the visibility of channels you want to hide.

Record absolutely everything

Content hoarders, rejoice! YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost. Make the most of this feature by recording anything even remotely interesting to you.

Use the “Add to Library” feature to stockpile movies, shows, and sporting events you want to watch later. Recordings are stored for nine months, giving you plenty of time to catch up.

Set up separate user profiles

Each YouTube TV subscription allows for up to six user profiles, making it perfect for big families or roommates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

