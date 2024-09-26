AI crawlers are hammering sites and nearly taking them offline

Kyle Wiens recognized something was wrong in July when his staff at iFixit, a website outlining how to fix common household items , began receiving alerts about high traffic on their cellphones. The development team behind the website began looking at the tool that tracks their web traffic (as a highly visited website, iFixit regularly keeps an eye on how many people visit the site). “It became pretty clear that it was clogged,” Wiens says.

Digging deeper into the data, iFixit employees realized they had been hit with nearly a million queries on the company website in a little over 24 hours, a number that Wiens says was “abnormally high.” They also were able to identify what had caused the issue: It turned out to be a web crawler sent out into the world by Anthropic, makers of the Claude chatbot, to try and gather training data.

Wiens is far from alone: A number of websites have begun to take action to fend off crawlers, seeking to avoid the negative impact of being bombarded with requests. An increasing number of websites are putting restrictions on AI crawlers, according to a recent analysis by the Data Provenance Initiative (DPI), a group of AI researchers. In the DPI’s analysis, around one in four tokens from the most critical web domains called upon by crawlers have put up restrictions. And social media is buzzing with complaints about the increasing instances of web crawlers pushing up traffic on websites.

Edd Coates is one of those who has raised concerns online. He runs Game UI Database, a database of details taken from games designed to be used as a reference tool. The website was relaunched in early August, gaining large volumes of visitors keen to check it out. But then a few weeks later, the website’s performance declined dramatically, slowing to a crawl. “I thought that was weird, because we had about a quarter of the people visiting the website that did at the relaunch,” says Coates. “And it’s somehow running slower.”