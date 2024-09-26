8 ways to use AI to speed up your accounting job

The love of it may be the root of all evil, but you can’t live without it: money. A good accountant can help you manage money, from your own personal stack to your business funds. Can AI help? While any good accountant will tell you that they are always the ones who sign the checks, AI can do plenty of tasks to make their work simpler, more efficient, and more effective for their clients. Here are some tips for how accountants can use AI.

Summarize Contracts

If the party of the third part has a headache, you can use an AI to summarize contracts and other tedious documents. You can do with with the AI built into systems like Google or Microsoft Word, but legal documents might require a more specialist approach like Spellbook Associate, a legal-trained AI system that works within Word.



Analyze a Project With AI In Excel

The latest version of Excel has got a lot smarter, because Microsoft has added their Copilot AI system to it and taught it how to do a lot of cool stuff that can make your life easier. It still has limitations, though, the main one being that data has to be neatly organized into a single Excel table. To convert into a table, select your data and press Ctrl-T. Once it is in a table, you ask Copilot to do basic tasks such as merging columns, creating formulae, or highlighting cells that hit certain criteria, all based on a simple typed request in natural language. It can also perform some surprisingly complicated analysis. Try putting your sales data labeled by salesperson into a table, then ask Copilot to analyze the result by salesperson and quarter. After some pondering, it will come up with the requested analysis, all done in pivot tables that let you tweak the analysis as required.



Automate in Excel

Copilot can also write VBA scripts to automate various tasks, such as importing data, filtering, and sorting. It will also show you how to integrate these VBA scripts into your spreadsheets to run at the touch of a button: just ask it to help you write the code. This feature is limited at present: It can’t handle more complex tasks. To do that, you’ll need to combine Excel with a programming language like Python, and the more powerful coding features of the Copilot built into the online coding database Github, which has some more powerful Copilot features. A neat system called XLWings is an effective and flexible way to tie all of these together.