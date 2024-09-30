I took work calls when I was in labor. Why every country needs Australia’s new right to disconnect law

BY Pavithra Mohan6 minute read

In August, Australia become the latest of a handful of countries that have adopted laws to effectively codify work-life balance. The “right to disconnect” law, which passed in February, empowers Australian workers to decline calls or ignore emails from their bosses outside of work hours. While it does not explicitly bar employers from reaching out—unlike a similar law in France—the law does protect workers who “refuse to monitor, read, or respond to contact or attempted contact outside their working hours, unless their refusal is unreasonable,” according to Australia’s workplace tribunal.

Since the law took effect last month, business leaders like Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary have denounced it as “crazy.” (O’Leary even claimed he would simply fire workers who refused to respond after hours.) But the law does not entirely absolve workers, making exceptions for situations that are true emergencies or require urgent attention. It’s also a response to surveys that indicate work-life balance has suffered in recent years, following the pandemic and the rise of remote work: In 2022, the Centre for Future Work at the Australia Institute, a public policy think tank, found that seven in 10 employees were doing work outside of business hours. In industries where there are few boundaries around work, however, the law could help introduce a semblance of work-life balance, or at least a sense of control for workers. One Australian finance worker, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her job, talked to Fast Company about her previous job, which required her to work at least 12 hours a day and to be on-call at practically all hours—including while she was pregnant, and then on maternity leave. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

‘I fielded a couple of phone calls on the day I was in labor’ When I was working at my previous workplace, it was for a large finance company. Even during pregnancy, I was working very long hours just to be able to deliver what I needed to, and getting phone calls from clients or my bosses at all times of the day. I developed this almost anxiousness that I would miss something really important, or there would be something falling apart. So even when I took time off, I didn’t actually take time off. I was always on my phone, checking my emails, answering calls. Even at my later stages of pregnancy, some days I would miss lunch, and my first meal of the day would be at 9 p.m. It’s not because I consciously did that. But you sit there, and you’re just so overwhelmed with the amount of things and the expectations. You don’t want that phone call later saying, “Has this been done?” There’s just a lot of unspoken expectations and pressure that drives people like me to work the way that we do. In fact, I fielded a couple of phone calls on the day I was in labor. I wasn’t in labor in the traditional sense. I had an epidural, so I didn’t really feel much, but also I was induced—so it was a very long process to get to the point where the baby was nearly there. And another silly thing is I brought my phone with me.

