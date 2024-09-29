Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

You’ve been laid off. Should you go public with the news—and how?

This is the best way to announce your layoff on LinkedIn

[Source illustration: Dragon Claws/Adobe Stock]

BY Gwen Moran4 minute read

After Ethan Olkovikas lost his marketing communications job in the third round of company layoffs earlier this year, he faced a common decision: to post or not to post about it on LinkedIn.

“As a marketing communications professional, I knew how important it would be to control the narrative around my experience,” he says. In addition, he says he has always liked to help others by sharing his experiences and being a resource. So, he decided to go public.

By the end of the week, he posted the news about his layoff. But then Olkovikas took things one step further: He posted a series of updates that included personal stories, strategies for professional headshots, and insights from his own experiences. Ultimately, the posts led to a freelance art directing gig and a wave of support. The final post in the series announced his new role, which he landed in May. Altogether, his posts earned more than 30,000 impressions.

“I didn’t feel that the layoff reflected on my performance,” he says. “It felt like posting on LinkedIn and being very open and honest and transparent about my experience from the start would kind of allow me to control the narrative around my story.”

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gwen Moran is a writer and author specializing in business and finance. Her work has appeared in many leading business publications and websites, including Entrepreneur, Kiplinger.com, Newsweek.com, The Los Angeles Times Magazine, and others More

Explore Topics