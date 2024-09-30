What is ‘slow travel’? Why leisurely vacations with a focus on cultural immersion will be all the rage in 2025

As the joke goes, sometimes you need a vacation to recover from your vacation. Traditionally, vacations conjure up images of packed itineraries, rushing from one landmark to the next, only to return home completely exhausted.

However, according to the latest Hilton Annual Trends Report, those vacations may be a relic of the past as we enter an era of slow travel. This is where tourists prioritize rest, along with “immersing oneself into a destination for an extended time as a local to fully experience the culture,” as Hilton explains it.

The hospitality giant surveyed 13,000 adults over the age of 18 who plan to travel within the next year from 13 different countries across the globe. Here are the key findings:

Travelers are leaning into relaxation : 20% are indulging in “Hurkle-Durkling,” a Scottish phrase for lounging in bed all day, and over a quarter have booked spa or wellness treatments. A quarter are looking to disconnect from social media, and 20% are traveling for self-discovery or for their mental health.

: 20% are indulging in “Hurkle-Durkling,” a Scottish phrase for lounging in bed all day, and over a quarter have booked spa or wellness treatments. A quarter are looking to disconnect from social media, and 20% are traveling for self-discovery or for their mental health. The call of the wild still beckons : 70% of travelers say they still enjoy being active, and 20% are planning an outdoor adventure.

: 70% of travelers say they still enjoy being active, and 20% are planning an outdoor adventure. In good company: 64% of solo travelers say their favorite companion is a good book and 25% travel with pets (compared to 19% of non-solo travelers). Meanwhile, 30% say they are traveling with “frolleagues”—colleague friends.

So what are some top destinations for slow travelers? According to Hilton, “secondary” locations are all the rage, including places like Sardinia and the Turkish port city of Bodrum.