A new trends report from Hilton reveals how a growing number of travelers want to skip busy itineraries and tourist hotspots and take relaxing trips instead.

What is ‘slow travel’? Why leisurely vacations with a focus on cultural immersion will be all the rage in 2025

[Photo: Hilton]

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

As the joke goes, sometimes you need a vacation to recover from your vacation. Traditionally, vacations conjure up images of packed itineraries, rushing from one landmark to the next, only to return home completely exhausted.

However, according to the latest Hilton Annual Trends Report, those vacations may be a relic of the past as we enter an era of slow travel. This is where tourists prioritize rest, along with “immersing oneself into a destination for an extended time as a local to fully experience the culture,” as Hilton explains it.

The hospitality giant surveyed 13,000 adults over the age of 18 who plan to travel within the next year from 13 different countries across the globe. Here are the key findings:

  • Travelers are leaning into relaxation: 20% are indulging in “Hurkle-Durkling,” a Scottish phrase for lounging in bed all day, and over a quarter have booked spa or wellness treatments. A quarter are looking to disconnect from social media, and 20% are traveling for self-discovery or for their mental health.
  • The call of the wild still beckons: 70% of travelers say they still enjoy being active, and 20% are planning an outdoor adventure.
  • In good company: 64% of solo travelers say their favorite companion is a good book and 25% travel with pets (compared to 19% of non-solo travelers). Meanwhile, 30% say they are traveling with “frolleagues”—colleague friends.

So what are some top destinations for slow travelers? According to Hilton, “secondary” locations are all the rage, including places like Sardinia and the Turkish port city of Bodrum.

“Travelers don’t just want to choose their own adventure—they want to maximize every moment of their time away,” Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer of Hilton, said in a statement.

Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) and the author of The Cycle: Confronting the Pain of Periods and PMDD (Flatiron, 2024) More

