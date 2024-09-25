The problem with Sam Altman’s vision for a ‘shared prosperity’ from AI

Sam Altman may be right that a bright AI future is coming, but the benefits may not be evenly distributed .

In a rare post on his personal blog on Monday, the OpenAI CEO heralded the coming of an AI-induced “Intelligence Age.” We’re verging on this new prosperity because “deep learning worked,” he writes. And OpenAI proved that by training large language models with more and more computing power you get predictably smarter AI.

With these new abilities, we can have shared prosperity to a degree that seems unimaginable today,” he writes. According to Altman’s vision, we’ll all have our team of virtual experts, personalized tutors for any subject, personalized healthcare valets, and the ability to create any kind of software we can imagine. “With these new abilities, we can have shared prosperity to a degree that seems unimaginable today,” he writes. And most amazing of all: This utopia can start in just “a few thousand days.”

Sure, AI might accelerate human progress for the greater good. But it seems more likely to simply concentrate unprecedented intelligence in the hands of the few who have the resources and skill sets to apply it.