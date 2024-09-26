Jane Goodall just designed a jewelry collection

BY Elizabeth Segran3 minute read

Dr. Jane Goodall, the legendary environmentalist celebrating her 90th birthday this year, loves the banana leaf.

In her twenties, when she began studying chimpanzees in Tanzania, she observed the majestic banana tree and its wide, rubbery leaves. As she’s traveled the world, she’s seen how people rely on it, not just for food. In South India, people use banana leaves as an eco-friendly disposable plate and cup. In Malaysia, they are used to wrap food, so it is portable. “It’s very attractive, lending itself to different shapes, as it bends in different ways,” she tells me. “And when you’re done using it, it returns to the earth and fertilizes the soil.” Jane Goodall and Brilliant Earth cofounder and CEO Beth Gerstein [Photo: Brilliant Earth] In more recent decades, as the planet has come under threat because of climate change and pollution, Goodall has become concerned about the future of this foliage. Goodall has captured her love and concern for the banana leaf in a new jewelry collection she has designed with Brilliant Earth, a San Francisco-based jeweler known for its ethical practices. [Photo: Brilliant Earth] The seven piece collection, which features rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets that incorporate the the shape of a banana leaf, is made from recycled gold and lab grown diamonds. They’re priced between $895 and $2,995, and 10% of proceeds will go to the Jane Goodall Institute, which works to restore critical habitats, support girls’ education, and mobilize the next generation of activists (Goodall worked on the project pro bono).

[Photo: Brilliant Earth] While Goodall was keen to share the beauty of the banana leaf with the world, she was also eager to use this collection to start a conversation about the sourcing of gold. Three quarters of the gold products manufactured today are made from gold that is mined from the earth. But Goodall has seen firsthand how devastating this process is for the environment and communities. [Photo: Brilliant Earth] In small-scale mines in Africa, working conditions are brutal. Workers—including forced child laborers—are often injured and killed. Armed groups sometimes take over mines to enrich themselves, forcing residents to leave. And mines release toxic chemicals into waterways that harm humans and animals nearby. “It does so much harm to indigenous communities,” she says. “I’ve seen people lose hair and teeth from the pollution.” Brilliant Earth used recycled gold to create this collection. This is part of a broader trend in the jewelry world. Pandora, the world’s largest jeweler, which creates 103 million pieces a year, has announced it has switched entirely to using recycled silver and gold. In addition to being more ethical for workers, recycled gold produces less than 1% of the carbon emissions of mining gold. “So many people don’t know about this,” Goodall says. “It’s really important to have this conversation.”