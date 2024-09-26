The future of eyecare is showcased at the VSP Vision ™ Innovation Challenge

BY Chandra Johnson Greene for VSP VISION3 minute read

The vision industry faces exciting and distinctive challenges.

Given optometrists can detect symptoms of more than 270 systemic and chronic diseases during a routine eye exam, such as heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s, it’s surprising only about 50% of those living in the U.S. visit their eye doctor annually. Chronic vision conditions are on the rise. In 2022, more than eight million Americans reported a vision disability, like glaucoma, a 28 percent increase since 2010, which experts anticipate will be twice as high in 2050 compared to 2010. As the inevitable demand for vision care grows, so too will the need for new technologies and patient experiences within the eyecare space.

INNOVATION BOOTCAMP VSP Vision™, a leader in health-focused vision care, and MATTER, a healthcare and innovation hub, came together to launch the inaugural VSP Vision Innovation Challenge, calling on startups to submit solutions for enhancing and elevating the patient eyecare experience to the inaugural VSP Vision Innovation Challenge. Based on criteria such as alignment and focus to the challenge statement, novelty and originality, team readiness, and traction, the VSP Global Innovation Center selected five startups to participate in a four-week bootcamp during which the startups received expert mentorship and exclusive resources to further build their solutions and refine their value proposition. The bootcamp culminated in a showcase event in Chicago, where the finalists pitched their innovations to an audience of healthcare experts and judges with the hopes of winning one of three cash prizes.

The judges’ panel selected RevitalVision as the first-place winner of the $10,000 grand prize. The Israel-based startup developed a prescribed home-based vision training software program that is scientifically and clinically proven to improve the brain’s visual process. It is the only FDA-cleared and CE-Marked product for children older than 9 and adults with amblyopia (lazy eye). Second place went to Machine MD, the creator of the world’s first neuro-ophthalmoscope, a VR headset that’s designed to detect vision issues linked to neurological conditions. Rounding out the list of finalists is Lens2Recycle, the developer of a smart, eco-friendly recycling appliance for contact lens wearers, which won the Audience Choice Award, Opthalytics, the developer of an AI-based diagnostic platform for eye disease detection, and Vision Science Labs, the creator of an AI-guided online vision testing and therapy platform. “As VSP Vision embarks on nearly 70 years of health-focused vision care, we are committed to staying at the forefront of the new and cutting-edge technologies that will improve vision care for our clients, members, and network doctors,” Ruth Yomtoubian, VP, Global Innovation at VSP Vision, said. “RevitalVision and all of our Challenge finalists are representative of the potential we see for our industry.”

Following the finalists’ pitches, Yomtoubian held a fireside chat with Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly, creator of the first online refractive eye test, where he offered a call-to-action for entrepreneurs and industry leaders in the space. “Right now, there’s just too little collaboration in the industry when it comes to how we can move the vision care experience forward and unify next-gen technologies and solutions,” said Rasmussen. THE FUTURE OF VISION CARE Rasmussen referenced his experience at the first Eyecare Innovation Summit in Boulder, CO, seven years ago to underscore the need for more cross-industry collaboration. “I met our two largest customers there, three of our investors there, and the leads and guidance from leaders at the event accelerated our business,” he said. “More collaboration like that and this event just has to happen.”