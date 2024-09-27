Can AI show compassion? Teaching AI to care may teach us to be more human ourselves

In 1859, Charles Darwin unveiled a theory of Evolution that shook the scientific world: the survival of the fittest, where nature thrives on ruthless competition and efficiency. This dog-eat-dog approach profoundly influenced how millions perceive progress for over a century—we celebrated competition (at the expense of compassion) as the engine of evolution.

Fast-forward, now, to the 21st century. We’re at an exciting and brave time where technology is bending the very arc of what it means to be human in ways that Darwin could have never imagined. In this new frontier, evidence suggests that fierce competition among human beings is no longer the sole catalyst for advancement. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, compassion is becoming an increasingly crucial variable in the complicated algorithm of human progress.

The defining challenge of our generation isn’t just about who can outcompete the other. Rather, it’s about weaving deeper human values—kindness, empathy, and compassion—into the technologies that will shape the future. In doing so, we not only evolve, but we do so in a way that is much more elevated and meaningful than ever before. By putting the collective us above the individual me, we forge a path toward living a more connected, purposeful, and sustainable existence.

A false dichotomy: “us vs. them” in human-AI relations

As if we’re bracing for an alien invasion, the whispers of “AI taking over” are echoing increasingly louder in our boardrooms, industry conferences, and business meetings. This apocalyptic view of AI, where the “singularity” threatens our own existence, is rooted in an old-world way of thinking fueled by fear and scarcity.