Arkansas’ new Johnny Cash statue shows a path for replacing Confederate monuments that most can agree on

The number of statues of Confederate figures in the U.S. Capitol is dwindling.

Arkansas introduced a statue of Johnny Cash as the newest contribution to the Capitol’s Statuary Hall collection this week. It’s the second of two statues to replace the state’s previous installments of James Paul Clarke, a white supremacist former governor, and Uriah Rose, a Confederate sympathizer—and it offers a playbook for how to replace statues or other monuments that communities find no longer represent them. While taking down Confederate monuments is sometimes decried by critics as erasing history, Arkansas shows it’s possible to replace these monuments in a way that still brings people together. For Cash, who died in 2003, it helps that people know and like him. “While many statues are of people some of us have never heard of, this one will be of someone where people will see this masterpiece and know of this legendary singer-songwriter,” Representative Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican, said at the statue’s unveiling ceremony.

When former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the proposal for new statues into law in 2019, he said it was high time the state choose new representation. “It’s been over 100 years since the statutes were replaced for Arkansas, and our state has changed,” he told NPR at the time. “James Clarke was a segregationist. You had Uriah Rose, who was a Confederate sympathizer,” and neither “reflect what our state represents today.” The fact Cash couldn’t be easily politically labeled during his lifetime made him an appealing to Democrats, independents, and Republicans alike. During the ceremony, Arkansas’s new governor and former Trump administration press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said to her family and others, “after God and country came Johnny Cash.” In picking a popular musician and folk hero for its second statue, Arkansas managed to make a selection people would find broadly acceptable. Is it any wonder petitions popped up in 2020 during protests over racial injustice for Confederate monuments to be replaced with statues of Dolly Parton? Replacing statues with popular musicians has the potential for broad bipartisan consensus.

There were at least 11 Confederate statues in the Statuary Hall collection in 2021, but Virginia removed its statue of Confederate General in Robert E. Lee in 2020 and Florida removed its statue of Confederate officer Edmund Kirby Smith the following year. Other statues remain, like Mississippi’s statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. A public figure like Cash might seem like an obvious choice for Arkansas. Daisy Bates, the woman depicted in the state’s other statue, is less well known. An NAACP leader who helped to integrate Little Rock Central High School in the 1957-1958 school year, Bates later spoke at the March on Washington in 1963. In a stark contrast, Bates’ statue now stands next to Jefferson Davis in Statuary Hall. Her inclusion shows how the Capitol’s statue collection is growing to become more representative of a broader sweep of U.S. history than it used to be, and telling stories you might not have covered in history class.