Breyers ice cream might owe you money after settling a class-action lawsuit. Here’s how to find out

If you bought select Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream products, you may be eligible to receive part of an $8.85 million settlement. The settlement is the result of a class-action lawsuit brought against Conopco, Inc., and Unilever United States, Inc. It alleged that the labeling on Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream incorrectly led consumers to believe the flavoring came from only the vanilla plant and not non-vanilla plant sources.

Conopco and Unilever United States have agreed to settle the lawsuit while admitting no wrongdoing. This means that, if you purchased ice cream products covered under the settlement, you may be entitled to file a claim. Here’s the pertinent info:

Products included in the settlement: Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream in any size

Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream in any size Dates purchased: April 21, 2016, through August 14, 2024

April 21, 2016, through August 14, 2024 Potential settlement amount: $1 for each product that you have proof of purchase for, or $1 each for a maximum of eight products if you do not have proof of purchase

$1 for each product that you have proof of purchase for, or $1 each for a maximum of eight products if you do not have proof of purchase Deadline: You must file a claim by February 19, 2025

Full details of the settlement, including how to file a claim, can be found on the official settlement website here. The settlement covers Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream that was purchased in the United States.