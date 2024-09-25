Dog food recall update: Salmonella and Listeria fears spark nationwide product withdrawal and FDA warning

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

Lystn, owner of Answers Pet Food, has initiated a voluntary withdrawal of some of its dog food products after the Food And Drug Administration (FDA) tested retail samples of the products and found them to be contaminated with Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, or both. Here’s what to know.

What products are impacted? According to the notice posted on the FDA’s website, three products are included. They are: ANSWERS Pet Food Detailed Beef Formula for Dogs in the 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) size with the UPC code 856554002102. The Best Buy / Expiration date is MAY 06, 2026 and the Lot Code is BUBD MAY 06, 2026.

in the 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) size with the UPC code 856554002102. The Best Buy / Expiration date is MAY 06, 2026 and the Lot Code is BUBD MAY 06, 2026. ANSWERS Pet Food Straight Beef Formula for Dogs in the 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) size with the UPC code 856554002072. The Best Buy / Expiration date is JAN 31, 2026 and the Lot Code is BUBD JAN 31, 2026.

in the 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) size with the UPC code 856554002072. The Best Buy / Expiration date is JAN 31, 2026 and the Lot Code is BUBD JAN 31, 2026. ANSWERS Pet Food Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs in the 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) size with the UPC code 856554002065. The Best Buy / Expiration dates are JAN 02, 2026 and MAR 11, 2026 and the Lot Codes are BUBD JAN 02, 2026 & MAR 11, 2026 Images of the impacted products and their labels can be found here. Where were the products sold? According to the FDA notice, the products were distributed throughout the United States via online sales and in retail stores.

Is a withdrawal the same as a recall? Not exactly. According to the FDA, a market withdrawal is when a “firm’s removal or correction of a distributed product . . . involves a minor violation that would not be subject to legal action by the FDA.” Whereas a recall involves a “marketed product that the FDA considers to be in violation of the laws it administers.” An FDA advisory posted on Monday said the agency has recommended that Answers Pet Food recall these products and that, “To date, the firm has not initiated an adequate recall of the affected products.” In a response to the FDA’s advisory shared with Fast Company, Answers Pet Food disputed a need to issue a recall, but “informed the FDA that we would honor our commitment to notify the public and withdraw the implicated product lots from the market.”

Have any dogs been harmed? The FDA advisory says that it received three complaints that dogs became ill after consuming the products. These complaints are what caused the FDA to look into the products for potential contamination. Answers Pet Food called this a “misrepresentation of the facts” and said that all three complaints came from the same consumer. It further said that it is unaware of illnesses in any dogs or humans that are directly tied to the impacted products. What are the symptoms of Salmonella and Listeria in dogs? The company’s notice says that Listeria monocytogenes “rarely” makes dogs ill, but that illness is still possible. Mild symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting.

Salmonella in pets has a broader range of symptoms. These include decreased appetite, fever, abdominal pain, lethargy, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. Can the contaminated dog food affect humans? Yes. The same Salmonella and Listeria that can make dogs ill can make humans ill too, even though a person would not eat the dog food. This is because Salmonella and Listeria can be transmitted via touch and from food to surfaces. Salmonella and Listeria infections in humans can also cause death. According to the FDA advisory, Salmonella symptoms in humans can include:

diarrhea

fever

abdominal cramps Listeria monocytogenes symptoms in humans can include: headache

stiff neck

confusion

loss of balance

convulsions

fever

muscle aches Salmonella and Listeria also can make humans gravely ill. If a person has a weakened immune system or is pregnant, young, or old, they are usually at greater risk of more severe infections and death. What should I do if I have the impacted dog food? Do not feed it to your pet. Instead, you should dispose of it or return it for a refund.