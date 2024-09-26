This is how c-suite leaders can deal with manipulative communication in the workplace

Executive leaders are often required to make tough (and unpopular) strategic decisions . As a result, many may use manipulation—sometimes unintentionally—to influence their peers and bring them short-term gains. Unsurprisingly, there are many serious longer-term downsides to this practice—whether that be distorted truth, weaker C-suite trust and collaboration, and poorer decision making .

It can be easy for leaders to get caught up in this web of intrigue. A 2023 Gartner survey of 140 CEOs and CEO direct reports from companies with at least $1 billion in annual revenue found that without an appropriate decision-making framework, 16% of C-suite executives defer to the CEO, 10% rely on past approaches, 9% have no set process for decision making and 8% rely on intuition rather than data for internal judgments. Furthermore, 17% of c-suite leaders don’t necessarily believe that they need a solid financial business case before securing project funding.

Directly addressing manipulative communication can worsen C-level political tensions, especially if a colleague thinks their professionalism is under attack. If you’re a c-suite leader who is on the receiving end of manipulative communications, it’s important to pause, tread carefully and use diplomatic language to avoid petty disputes and damage to relationships.

Here are these three steps that you can take to combat manipulative communication in a way that minimizes nasty confrontations and hopefully allows you to maintain your professional relationships