A guide to greenwashing: How to spot and dispel it

BY Gordon Boggis4 minute read

A significant 68% of U.S. executives admit that their company has engaged in greenwashing—misleading consumers about the environmental benefits of their products or practices. While sustainability often evokes images of renewable energy and electric cars, climate is not the only factor to look at in terms of environmental sustainability. Human health, ecosystem health, circularity, and social health and equity are equally important considerations.

The architecture and construction sector is responsible for 37% of global emissions, the largest greenhouse gas contributor. In addition, 95% of building products do not include product disclosures, leading to the use of some materials that are hazardous to human and planetary health. Designers in this industry wield immense power, with, in some cases, up to 140 times the specification power compared to average consumers—a responsibility that underscores the urgency for genuine sustainability and research in decision-making. Avoid greenwashing offenses According to Merriam-Webster, greenwashing is the act of making a product or policy appear more environmentally friendly than it truly is. To help identify greenwashing, look for claims that fall into one or more of seven categories that were identified by Terrachoice (now part of UL), known as the “7 Sins of Greenwashing.” Hidden trade-offs: Promoting a product as eco-friendly in one aspect while concealing broader environmental drawbacks. An example would be a product claiming to be carbon neutral but still negatively impacting human and ecosystem health or having a negative impact on disadvantaged communities during production. This also occurs when a company highlights one more sustainable product while deriving the majority of its sales and profits from environmentally harmful products. Lacking proof: Unsubstantiated claims about a product’s sustainability without credible evidence or certifications. An example would be claims of postconsumer recycled content with no proof or certification. Vagueness: Using broad, ambiguous terms without substantiating how a product is truly eco-friendly. An example here includes using words like green in a product name or description without real proof. False labels: A product that, through either words or images, gives the impression of third-party endorsement or certification where no such endorsement or certification exists. A common example is the use of non-verified, noncertified terms such as bio or bio-powered rather than reference to a well-recognized body such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), with its Certified Biobased label. The sin of irrelevance: Making true claims that are ultimately insignificant to a product’s overall environmental impact. An example from the built environment is vinyl products that claim to use natural materials but overlook that these precursors are then put through hazardous chemical manufacturing processes and converted into a highly toxic and carcinogenic vinyl chloride monomer as part of the vinyl manufacturing process. The lesser of two evils: Positioning a product as the better choice compared to a worse alternative, masking its true environmental impact. Just because a plastic water bottle uses 20% less plastic compared to a competitor’s bottle, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s an environmentally friendly product. Fibbing: Outright false claims regarding a product’s sustainability credentials. Tactics to combat greenwashing The previous tactics are used to mislead consumers, designers, and communities generally into believing a company is making environmentally responsible choices. To avoid falling prey to greenwashing, consumers, designers, and architects alike should prioritize these approaches:

Core sustainability commitments: A quick way to identify these companies is to seek out B Corporation Certified brands. B Corporations undergo rigorous independent assessments that evaluate their approach to corporate governance, community impact, treatment of workers, environmental practices, and customer stewardship. Transparency and access to complete information: If you were given some food or a drink but had no idea what was in it, would you be comfortable consuming it? Demand transparency and full details, just like those nutritional facts labels on your favorite snack. There are two standard forms of product declaration. Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) are a standardized way of communicating the environmental effects associated with a product or system’s raw material extraction, energy use, chemical makeup, waste generation, and emissions to air, soil, and water. Health Product Declarations (HPDs) focus on human health and potential health hazards. HPD Open Standard is a leading tool for reporting and disclosing the contents of building products and associated health information.

Independent ratings, certifications, and standards: Seek certifications or ratings for products or buildings from respected, independent organizations. There are a large number of bodies servicing the built environment. Look for ones that run thorough audit processes rather than relying on self-certification or “pay to play.” Two well-respected organizations are the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the International WELL Building Institute (WELL). A LEED certification, run by USGBC, signifies adherence to stringent environmental standards in building construction and operation. LEED-certified buildings are validated by third-party assessments, ensuring they meet or exceed criteria for energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, and indoor environmental quality. EPDs and HPDs can both contribute to earning points in LEED. WELL offers an international road map for creating and certifying spaces that advance human health and well-being. Developed over 10 years and backed by scientific research, WELL sets pathways for accomplishing health-first factors. EPDs don’t contribute to WELL certifications, while HPDs may.

