Musk, X ask judge to dismiss Don Lemon’s lawsuit over a canceled partnership

In a Monday night filing in San Francisco federal court, Musk said he did nothing wrong by allegedly telling Lemon there was “no need” to sign a contract, and that he and X would give Lemon “full authority and control” over his work even if they did not like his views.

Musk called it unreasonable for Lemon to rely on a vague statement that a written contract was unnecessary for a multimillion-dollar partnership.

The billionaire also blamed the collapse of the partnership in March on Lemon, saying he genuinely believed it would work before Lemon “soured the relationship by conducting an invasive and inappropriate interview of [me].”