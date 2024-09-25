Musk, X ask judge to dismiss Don Lemon’s lawsuit over a canceled partnership

Elon Musk and X asked a federal judge to dismiss former CNN anchor Don Lemon’s lawsuit claiming they defrauded him by canceling a partnership on the social media platform following a contentious interview.
In a Monday night filing in San Francisco federal court, Musk said he did nothing wrong by allegedly telling Lemon there was “no need” to sign a contract, and that he and X would give Lemon “full authority and control” over his work even if they did not like his views.
Musk called it unreasonable for Lemon to rely on a vague statement that a written contract was unnecessary for a multimillion-dollar partnership.
The billionaire also blamed the collapse of the partnership in March on Lemon, saying he genuinely believed it would work before Lemon “soured the relationship by conducting an invasive and inappropriate interview of [me].”
Lemon’s interview addressed content moderation, hate speech, and Musk’s drug use, among other subjects.
X also sought a dismissal of the lawsuit, saying a breakdown of a high-profile business arrangement “may be grounds for upset feelings” but did not entitle Lemon to prevail. It also objected to what it called his “invasive and charged interview” of Musk.
Carney Shegerian, a lawyer for Lemon, said in an email: “X’s response confirms the company terminated its contract with Don after he asked interview questions that Musk didn’t like. This comes after months of X courting Don relentlessly to boost their tanking ad sales.”