FAA chief urges SpaceX to comply with safety standards after Musk criticizes fine

Elon Musk ‘s SpaceX must operate at the “highest level of safety,” the head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday as he defended a proposed $633,000 fine against the company for violating the agency’s rules ahead of two launches in 2023.

“SpaceX has been a very innovative company,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee. “They’ve been around 20 years, and I think they need to operate at the highest level of safety and that includes adopting (safety management system) program, that includes having a whistleblower program.”

“They launched without a permit,” Whitaker said, referring to SpaceX launches in June and July of last year in Cape Canaveral, Florida. “It’s the only tool we have to get compliance on safety matters … I think safety is in the public interest, and that’s our primary focus.”

The FAA said SpaceX’s violations included a failure to obtain approval to revise the communications plan related to its license for the June 2023 launch of a rocket carrying an Indonesian telecommunications satellite.