Teamsters Union workers at BorgWarner were on strike over the past two weeks.

Teamsters union workers end strike at BorgWarner after approving new contract

BorgWarner Inc. logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken April 10, 2023. [Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo]

BY Reuters

The Teamsters Union, which represents more than 700 workers at BorgWarner, said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement for a new four-year contract with the auto parts maker.

The new contract reflects a 21% wage increase over the life of the agreement, along with better medical and vacation benefits and a $5,500 ratification bonus.

“We weren’t asking for the moon, just a piece of the pie. This new contract is exactly what we were fighting for,” said Lane Yon, a member of Teamsters Local 317 and chairperson of the strike committee.

Union workers at BorgWarner were on strike over the past two weeks, which was authorized by 98% of its members in a vote.

—Abhinav Parmar, Reuters

